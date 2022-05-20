Police arrest suspect in Tuesday night's fatal North Little Rock shooting

North Little Rock police on Thursday arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman Tuesday night, according to a news release.

Jordan Shavers, 22, of North Little Rock was arrested shortly before midnight Thursday. He was being held Friday in the Pulaski County jail on a felony charge of first-degree murder.

Shavers is charged with killing Jordan Robinson, 21, of Little Rock. She was found shot in a vehicle at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robinson was found in the 5500 block of Springvale Road, about six-tenths of a mile north of the JFK intersection with McCain Boulevard. During the investigation, detectives determined that Robinson was shot near 4500 Lakeshore Drive, about four-tenths of a mile southeast of the JFK/McCain intersection, then taken about a mile north to the location where police found her. It was not clear Friday who took her to Springvale Road.

Shavers and Robinson knew each other, the release states, but it was not clear Friday how they knew each other. Police believe the incident was isolated.

Shavers was being held without bond and was due to appear in District Court on Saturday morning.