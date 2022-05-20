Polk County man dies after being shot by officer responding to accidental shooting call, authorities say

A Polk County man died after being shot by a law enforcement officer who was responding to a call about an accidental shooting during a domestic disturbance, authorities said.

Polk County sheriff's deputies responded to a call shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday after a woman reported she had accidentally shot Looney with a pistol as he attempted to stop her from leaving following an argument between the two people, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police.

When deputies arrived, Rickey Looney, 40, of Mena reportedly ordered authorities to leave, then pointed a gun at one of the three law enforcement officers who were about to enter the home, the release states. An ambulance transported Looney to a local hospital, where he later died.

The identity of the law enforcement officer who shot Looney is not being released at this time, state police said.

"The sheriff’s department and prosecuting attorney will decide when to move forward in making the identity public," state police said in the release.

Authorities said special agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer. The Arkansas State Crime Laboratory will do an autopsy and the medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, the release states.

Once the state police investigation is completed, the file will be given to the Polk County prosecuting attorney, who will decide whether the use of deadly force was consistent with Arkansas law.