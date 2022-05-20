Razorbacks beat Princeton in opener of NCAA softball regional

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas advanced to the winner’s bracket of the NCAA Softball Tournament with an 11-0 victory over Princeton in five innings Friday at Bogle Park.

The Razorbacks (45-9) will play Saturday at 1 p.m. against the winner of Friday night’s game between Oregon and Wichita State.

Princeton (27-16-2) will play the loser of that game in an elimination game Saturday at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas scored eight runs in the fourth inning to break open the game and bring the run rule into play. The inning included a one-out grand slam by Danielle Gibson to right-center field that put the Razorbacks ahead 8-0. It was Gibson’s 19th home run and extended Arkansas’ school-record home run total to 103.

The Razorbacks loaded the bases again later in the inning. Marlene Friedman and KB Sides were hit by pitches in consecutive at-bats to force home runs, and Hannah McEwen’s bases-loaded RBI single capped the scoring.

The inning ended when Princeton center fielder Lauren Sablone snagged a hard-hit line drive by Taylor Ellsworth to strand the bases loaded.

Arkansas senior Mary Haff pitched five scoreless innings to earn her team-best 19th win. Haff allowed 2 hits, walked 1 batter and struck out 6.

Sides led off the bottom of the first inning with a single. She went from first to third base on a groundout, and scored on a throwing error by Princeton first baseman Sophia Marsalo.

Sides, the SEC player of the year, went 2 for 2, walked once, scored 3 runs and drove in 1 run.

Arkansas added two more runs in the third inning on an RBI double by Ellsworth and Gibson’s sacrifice fly to take a 3-0 lead. Gibson’s 5 RBI gave her the team lead with 68 this season.

Princeton starter Alexis Laudenslager allowed 6 runs, 4 hits and 5 walks in 3 1/3 innings.