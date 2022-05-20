Sherwood City Council member McMinn dies at 75

Timothy W. McMinn, a Sherwood City Council member since February 2010, died Friday morning, the city announced on its Facebook page.

McMinn had lived in Sherwood since 1976. He was 75 years old.

The cause of death was not disclosed.

McMinn had worked in the ministry for 36 years, according to his city biography. He had been a pastor of Sylvan Hills Community Church for about 17 years. In addition, he was a journeyman electrician and a U.S. Air Force veteran.

In 1985, McMinn began serving on the Sherwood Civil Service Commission, a post he held until 1994.

He instituted the Sherwood Police Chaplain program in 1994 and began the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast program in 1996.

McMinn had filed for re-election as a Sherwood City Council member on May 5, during the first week in which candidates could submit a petition to run for office in November.