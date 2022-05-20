SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP CAPSULES

CLASS 1A

West Side Greers Ferry Lady Eagles (22-3) vs. Taylor Lady Tigers (21-2)

GAME TIME 10 a.m. today

WHERE Everett Softball Field, Benton

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY

CONFERENCE 1A-2

COACH Jeff Smith

RUNS FOR/AGAINST 224/60

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Mulberry 16-0 (state first round), def. Mount Vernon-Enola 7-4 (state quarterfinals), def. Wonderview 4-3 (state semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY The last 11 games have all resulted in victories for the Lady Eagles, who haven’t been beaten since losing to Valley Springs 7-4 on April 25. … Freshman Lacy Baker drove in the game-winning run for West Side Greers Ferry in its 4-3 victory over Wonderview in nine innings during the semifinals. The Lady Daredevils outlasted the Lady Eagles 4-0 in the second round in 2021. … West Side Greers Ferry beat Mammoth Spring 10-0 on May 7, six days before Taylor beat the Lady Bears 15-0.

TAYLOR

CONFERENCE 1A-8

COACH Courtney McHenry

RUNS FOR/AGAINST 270/43

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Sacred Heart 10-3 (state first round), def. Mammoth Spring 15-0 (state quarterfinals), def. Guy-Perkins 5-0 (state semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY Taylor has outscored it opponents 167-15 during its current 14-game winning streak. … The Lady Tigers have won four consecutive Class 1A state titles. … Last year’s final saw Taylor beat Sacred Heart 15-5. This season, the Lady Tigers won the rematch 10-3 in the first round of the state tournament. … Both of the team’s losses with the Class 4A Nashville and Malvern.

— Erick Taylor

CLASS 4A

Nashville Scrapperettes (27-4) vs. Valley View Lady Blazers (23-5)

GAME TIME 4 p.m.

WHERE Everett Softball Field, Benton

NASHVILLE

CONFERENCE 4A-7

COACH Boomer Brown

RUNS FOR/AGAINST 305/50

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Morrilton 16-6 (state quarterfinals), def. Stuttgart 10-0 (state semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY Nashville pitcher Maci McJunkins tossed a no-hitter in the semifinals to put the team back in the title game. … No. 1 Benton handed Nashville two of its defeats this season. … The Scrapperettes are on a 13-game win streak. … Emma Hutchinson is batting a team-high .503 with 35 RBI. … All four of the team’s losses were results of separate two-game losing streaks.

VALLEY VIEW

CONFERENCE 4A-3

COACH B.J. Zipfel

RUNS FOR/AGAINST 255/45

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Malvern 11-1 (state quarterfinals), def. Harrison 11-3 (state semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY Two of Valley View’s setbacks were to Class 5A finalist Greene County Tech. … The Lady Blazers were beaten 4-3 by Farmington in last season’s opening round. … Lexi Davis blasted two home runs in the team’s 11-3 win over Harrison during the semifinal round. Anna Winkfield also had a home run in that game. … Valley View is playing for a state championship for the first time since 2017 when it lost to De Queen in the Class 5A final.