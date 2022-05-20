MEN'S BASKETBALL

ASU adds commitment from JUCO transfer

Small forward Julian Lual announced his commitment to Arkansas State on his Twitter page late Tuesday.

The 6-7 Lual spent the last two seasons at McCook Community College in southern Nebraska, averaging 12.3 points and 7.6 rebounds over 55 games.

Lual's three-point percentage jumped from 29.1% as a freshman to 33.0% last year, and he'll arrive in Jonesboro with three years of eligibility remaining.

The commitment gives Coach Mike Balado three junior-college transfers to go with two freshman signees and Florida State transfer Alaaeddine Boutayeb.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

WOMEN'S GOLF

ASU's Schmidt named Sun Belt's top player

Arkansas State junior Olivia Schmidt capped a record-breaking season with Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year honors, as announced by the league office Thursday.

The Edmond, Okla., native is the first Red Wolf to earn the honor, and Schmidt was also named to the All-Sun Belt first team after averaging 72.75 strokes and becoming the second ASU player to individually qualify for the NCAA tournament.

University of Arkansas-Little Rock freshman Katja Mueller was named to the All-Sun Belt second team. The German carded a 74.53 scoring average over the Trojans' 10 events -- a mark that ranks fifth-best in program history.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Deputy AD Boeh to step down at ASU

Thomas Boeh will transition from his role as Arkansas State's deputy athletics director, taking a different position with the university outside of athletics starting June 13.

Boeh said in a statement that he wanted to give new Athletic Director Jeff Purinton "more flexibility as he builds his leadership team," and Boeh added that he will return to retirement at the end of 2022.

Prior to arriving in Jonesboro in late May 2021, Boeh had worked for five different college programs, notably serving as athletic director at Fresno State and Ohio.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

All-Arkansas Preps nominations sought

Nominations are being accepted for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps spring sports teams (baseball, softball, soccer).

All nominations will be accepted now through May 25.

Season statistics and grade classification, as well as any other pertinent information that may contribute to a potential selection, should be included with the nominations. Those recommendations can be emailed to ericktaylor@adgnewsroom.com or sent via direct message on Twitter using the handle @ETTaylor79.

– Erick Taylor