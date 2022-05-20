Streaking Mets continue to pile up injuries, wins

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets learned Thursday that Max Scherzer will join fellow ace Jacob deGrom on the injured list for a lengthy stretch. Then New York wasted a ninth-inning lead against the St. Louis Cardinals and fell behind in the 10th.

Pete Alonso ended an afternoon of twists with a two-run home run into the left field second deck leading off the bottom of the 10th for a 7-6 victory that sent the Mets flying even before they headed to Colorado for the start of a six-game trip.

"We're just a bunch of resilient guys, and we're gritty," Alonso said after a 447-foot drive that was so emphatic he patted his chest five times with both hands before starting his trot. "When you get guys that are talented and love to win and are a group of tough men, you get games like this."

New York took three of four from the Cardinals and at 26-14 is tied for the fourth-best 40-game start in Mets history. In a game with four lead changes, Jeff McNeil had a tiebreaking, two-run single, three RBI and made two snazzy catches.

The Mets said during the game that Scherzer had been diagnosed with a strained oblique muscle in his left side after leaving Wednesday night's win following a pitch. Scherzer is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks, another blow to a team that leads the NL East despite missing deGrom, No. 5 starter Tylor Megill and catcher James McCann (Arkansas Razorbacks) to injuries, along with relievers Sean Reid-Foley and Trevor May.

"It's a great opportunity for guys that we're talking about bringing in here," Manager Buck Showalter said. "Got some guys that will meet us in Denver and try to hold fort.."

McNeil, hitting .400 with runners in scoring position, had a run-scoring infield groundout in the first and a two-run single in the fifth off Nick Wittgren that put the Mets ahead 5-3.

He climbed the wall in left-field foul territory to grab Paul Goldschmidt's seventh-inning sacrifice fly, pushed off with his right foot and threw to second to nab Brendan Donovan, who tried to tag up from first. Then, with a runner on first in the eighth, McNeil made a sliding catch on a soft liner to deny Dylan Carlson and threw to second from his back.

"He's the Flying Squirrel for a reason," Alonso said.

Goldschmidt had four RBI for the banged-up Cardinals, who trailed 2-0 before rookie Juan Yepez homered in the second for the first of his three hits.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, CUBS 1 Zac Gallen (3-0) pitched five effective innings, Daulton Varsho homered and Arizona beat Chicago, stopping a six-game slide

PADRES 2, PHILLIES 0 Yu Darvish (4-1) escaped a jam and retired $179 million of offense in Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos in a key spot, pitching seven shutout innings to lead San Diego past Philadelphia.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 5, RANGERS 1 Framber Valdez (3-2) pitched seven effective innings and Martin Maldonado doubled home three runs in the eighth inning as Houston beat Texas.

ORIOLES 9, YANKEES 6 Anthony Santander lined a three-run home run in the ninth inning off Lucas Luetge (1-1) and Baltimore avoided a four-game sweep by beating New York. Felix Bautista (1-1) picked up the win for the Orioles, who earlier got a homer from Robinson Chirinos.

RED SOX 12, MARINERS 6 Trevor Story had 3 home runs, 4 hits and 7 RBI to help Boston rally from a four-run deficit to beat Seattle.

WHITE SOX 7, ROYALS 4 Luis Robert homered and drove in four runs as Chicago rallied past Kansas City to win the five-game series.

INTERLEAGUE

REDS 4, GUARDIANS 2 Tyler Naquin homered in the fifth inning and scored on Kyle Farmer's go-ahead single in the eighth, leading Cincinnati past Cleveland for the first series sweep of its Ohio neighbors since 2014.





New York Mets' Pete Alonso celebrates after hitting a walk-off two-run home run during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in New York. The Mets won 7-6 in 10 innings. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)



Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander is doused as he celebrates as he heads home after hitting a three-run walk off home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 9-6. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

