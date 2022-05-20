Super Quiz: Helen

1. She won an Oscar for playing Queen Elizabeth II in "The Queen" (2006).

2. Anne Sullivan taught her to read and write and speak.

3. She was one of the stars of "Mad About You" and won a Best Actress Oscar for "As Good as It Gets."

4. She was the editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan magazine for 32 years.

5. Nicknamed "First Lady of American Theatre."

6. Her "I Am Woman" single was a No. 1 hit.

7. Her birth name was Helen. She wrote "The Tale of Peter Rabbit."

8. She played the title role in the film "Supergirl" and had a role in the TV series of the same name.

9. She is best known as the creator of the fictional character Bridget Jones.

ANSWERS:

1. Helen Mirren

2. Helen Keller

3. Helen Hunt

4. Helen Gurley Brown

5. Helen Hayes

6. Helen Reddy

7. Helen Beatrix Potter

8. Helen Slater

9. Helen Fielding