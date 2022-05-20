Taylor out for fifth consecutive title





Four is good, but in Taylor's case, five would be much better.

The Lady Tigers have a shot to cap their season with a state softball championship for the fifth consecutive year, and that thought hasn't been lost on Coach Courtney McHenry.

"This is a big team for our entire community," said McHenry, who's in her first season leading the Lady Tigers. "We've really been proud of what our team has been able to accomplish. Of course, we had some big shoes to fill coming in, especially with some of the seniors that graduated. We've actually got two seniors and one junior that start, and everybody else is either a freshman or sophomore.

"But they've pulled together really well. So we'll see if we can finish strong."

Strong is precisely what Taylor (21-2) was the previous four seasons, and nothing seemingly has changed this year. The Lady Tigers, who'll battle West Side Greers Ferry in today's Class 1A final, are unbeaten in their past 14 games. Taylor's closest margin of victory has been five runs during that run.

The Lady Tigers have been smothering the opposition with pure force inside the batter's box. Seven of the team's top nine batters have hit at least two home runs. Taylor has smacked 35 home runs as a team.

"The thing about that is that sometimes you can hit it hard, or you can hit it hard right at the other team," McHenry explained. "If we can stay consistent with that hitting, it'll definitely give us a better chance."

McHenry, though, likes what she has in her group. Seniors Carly Downs and Lauran Lenard has provided notable leadership while racking up lofty numbers. Others, namely Heidi May, Maggie McHenry and Madison Lindsey, contributed in a big way during last year's championship season and according to Coach McHenry, none has missed a beat.

But the first-year coach said she's been really happy with the trio of Reese Fowler, Makayla Downs and Mattison McLelland, who McHenry said have all been pleasant surprises.

"They've all stepped up," she explained. "Last year, Reese was actually in the field and Makayla hit for her. This year, they're both in the field and in the lineup and have been crucial there. Matti, who's played second for us, didn't start off earning that position because we had someone else there.

"But we've watched her, and she's improved so much. She's just been really consistent at that spot. Most of the girls are young, but they've really matured throughout the year."

The Lady Tigers' mettle figures to be tested by a team that comes in on a tear.

West Side Greers Ferry (22-3) has won 11 straight games, eight of which have been by at least 10 runs. The only team the Lady Eagles didn't beat on their schedule was Valley Springs, which they played just once. Their other losses against Concord and Rural Special were avenged in blowout fashion.

"We didn't get a chance to see a whole lot of [West Side Greers Ferry]," McHenry said. "It seemed to be either we were warming up getting ready to play or on the road while they were playing. But we do know their pitcher [McKenna Bittle] is going to make us work because I know she's got some speed on her pitches.

"We've seen some pitchers during the season that have had similar speed, but she's also got some movement on those, too."

Bittle stuck out 15 in the Lady Eagles' semifinal win over Wonderview.

But for McHenry, it'll all come down to simple execution.

"[West Side Greers Ferry] have not allowed many runs, either," she said. "We've got to see if we can change that. Winning the last four can sometimes be a benefit, but it can also put a big target on our back and maybe add a little more pressure.

"For us, though, we've got to go into it like any other game, play loose and see what happens."

Tigers hoping for

complete outing

Taylor Coach Brian Fowler doesn’t believe his team has played many games where they’ve been spotless in all three phases – pitching, hitting and defense.

Today would be the perfect time for the Tigers to do just that on the biggest of stages.

“Boy, it sure would be good if we did,” said Fowler, whose team will square off against hard-hitting Nemo Vista in the Class 1A state baseball title game today. “We may hit one game, but then we throw awful on the mound. Or we throw great, and then we kick it around on defense. Not all three of those have clicked at one time.”

What hasn’t been deranged is Taylor’s steadiness in May, and that’s got them playing for a championship for the fifth time since 2013. The Tigers’ only loss in the month was to Ouachita on May 9. Since that 8-7 defeat, Taylor has beaten Sacred Heart 14-4, West Side Greers Ferry 11-9 and Mount Ida 11-1.

Fowler credits a lot of that consistency to his trio of seniors in Gage Ryan, Josh Lindsey and Rayne Cranford, whom he said lead in their own way. Still, he insists there’s a lot of unknown about the Tigers to those on the outside looking in.

Fowler thinks the team they’ll oppose in the championship game is also rolling at the most opportune time. Nemo Vista (19-9) hasn’t lost since April 22 – a span of eight games – and took down Ouachita 6-1 to clinch a spot in the final. The Red Hawks haven’t played for a title since 1996, but that means nothing to Flower.

For him, when you get to this point in the season, you’re capable of beating anyone.

“One, they’re well coached, and that always scares me,” Fowler said of Nemo Vista. “Anytime you play a team that’s well coached, you know they do things the right way. And two, they can really swing it. I wish we could hit like they can.”



