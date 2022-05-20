Third man arrested in connection with Fort Smith shootings

FORT SMITH -- A third suspect has been arrested in connection with multiple shootings May 5 that left a man seriously wounded.

Police Department spokesman Aric Mitchell said in a news release Definus Leshun Malik Israel, 20, of Fort Smith was arrested without incident Wednesday on a warrant for terroristic act after being tracked to Fayetteville. He was taken to Fort Smith and booked at the Sebastian County jail following an interview.

Israel is being held at the jail without bond, according to an online inmate roster. He's scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Police responded to a shooting at 1:17 a.m. May 5 stemming from a "rolling disturbance" between several people in at least two vehicles, according to a news release from Mitchell that day. A man believed to be involved in the incident was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

The man, who was later identified as Michael Collier, 24, was listed in stable condition after surgery to treat a gunshot wound to the head he suffered in the 4000 block of Marshall Drive, according to Mitchell. The shooting was related to "numerous" calls about gunshots, he said. It appeared shooting incidents took place in the 1100 block of North Albert Pike Avenue and 3300 block of Grinnell Avenue, in addition to Marshall Drive.

Mitchell said Thursday detectives developed Israel as a suspect in the North Albert Pike Avenue shooting incident, which was the catalyst for the gunfire.

Police have also arrested Steven Derrick Massey Jr., 29, and Dontrell Krisshun Banister, 24, both of Fort Smith, in connection with the shootings.