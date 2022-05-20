TRAVELERS 5, NATURALS 0

Connor Jones tossed eight shutout innings as the Arkansas Travelers nailed down their third consecutive victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in front of 3,769 fans at Dickey-Stephens Park on Thursday night.

Jones (1-2) struck out eight and allowed only three singles and a walk. Braden Shipley completed the shutout with a perfect ninth, striking out two of the three batters he faced.

The Travelers got all the runs they needed in the bottom of the first when Zach DeLoach tripled off Naturals starter Alec Marsh (0-2) to center field to drive in both Kaden Polcovich and Joe Rizzo. DeLoach's triple was his second of the season.

Arkansas added three more runs in the eighth inning. Jake Scheiner slugged his sixth home run of the season to give the Travelers a 3-0 advantage. Cade Marlowe's triple to right scored DeLoach and Riley Unroe capped the scoring with a single to right that scored Marlowe.

Marsh settled down after the first inning. He struck out 10 in 5 innings, allowing only 2 hits and 2 walks. Holden Capps gave up one hit in 1 1/3 innings. Yefri Del Rosario was touched for five hits and three runs in 1 2/3 innings.

Northwest Arkansas suffered its fourth consecutive loss.