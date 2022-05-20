Troopers: 1 killed, 2 hurt in Baxter County crash

A Mountain Home man died and two other people were hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Baxter County on Thursday afternoon, troopers said.

The crash happened as 60-year-old John Wilson drove a 2011 Chevrolet south on Arkansas 5 near Timberlane Road, northwest of Mountain Home, just before 3:30 p.m., according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

A northbound 2009 Chevrolet, driven by a 29-year-old Bull Shoals man, crossed the centerline and struck Wilson’s vehicle, the report states.

Wilson died as a result of the crash, according to troopers. The wreck injured a 40-year-old Mountain Home man who was a passenger in Wilson’s vehicle, as well as the driver of the 2009 Chevrolet.

Troopers said conditions were sunny and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 197 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary figures from the state Department of Public Safety indicate.