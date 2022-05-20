Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
SUN BELT

UALR 2, LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 0

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 2:03 a.m.

UALR 2, LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 0

Hayden Arnold kept Louisiana-Lafayette quiet as the Trojans ace turned in his first career complete game at Russo Field in Lafayette, La, shutting out the Ragin' Cajuns over nine innings with 12 strikeouts and 5 hits allowed.

Arnold recorded his 300th career strikeout in the third inning, becoming the first player in program history to accomplish the feat.

UALR (24-24, 11-16 Sun Belt Conference) twice brought Nate Lyons across on Jorden Hussein RBI. The first came on a single in the sixth to break a scoreless deadlock and the second came on an eighth-inning sacrifice fly.

ULL (31-21, 17-11) used four different pitchers, with Bo Bonds suffering the loss.

Print Headline: UALR 2, LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 0

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT