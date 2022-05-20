UALR 2, LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 0

Hayden Arnold kept Louisiana-Lafayette quiet as the Trojans ace turned in his first career complete game at Russo Field in Lafayette, La, shutting out the Ragin' Cajuns over nine innings with 12 strikeouts and 5 hits allowed.

Arnold recorded his 300th career strikeout in the third inning, becoming the first player in program history to accomplish the feat.

UALR (24-24, 11-16 Sun Belt Conference) twice brought Nate Lyons across on Jorden Hussein RBI. The first came on a single in the sixth to break a scoreless deadlock and the second came on an eighth-inning sacrifice fly.

ULL (31-21, 17-11) used four different pitchers, with Bo Bonds suffering the loss.