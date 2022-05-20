Woodlawn ace earns MVP, leaves his mark on Bigelow

BENTON -- Woodlawn's start to the Class 2A state baseball title game wasn't ideal, but the finish certainly was, especially for pitcher Cale Edmonds.

The senior made up for lost time last week during the state tournament and clocked out with his best performance of the season Thursday to lead the Bears to a 7-2 victory over Bigelow in front of an overflow crowd at the Everett Baseball Field inside the Benton Athletic Complex.

The victory finished off another dominating title run for Woodlawn (27-6), which maintained its status as one of the state's preeminent programs after collecting its eighth championship since 2008. But in a year where they had to grind out more wins than usual, the Bears' resolve took center stage against the Panthers, with Edmonds leading the way.

The right-hander allowed 7 hits and struck out 8 in 7 innings en route to being named the game's Most Valuable Player -- an honor he won last year as a junior in Woodlawn's 5-2 win over South Side Bee Branch. The fact that the Bears' ace was even able to suit up may have been more remarkable than anything he did Thursday.

Edmonds missed 27 games after tearing ligaments in the elbow of his non-throwing arm during the second game of the season and eventually had to have Tommy John surgery. But extensive therapy allowed him to return in time for the start of postseason play. He pitched five innings in one game and closed two others over the first three rounds before throwing a complete game in the final.

"It's amazing," Edmonds said. "It's a dream come true. I got hurt, missed the whole season. I had that Tommy John surgery, recovery was two months. ... It was just a blessing to get back on the field at all."

There were a few rough patches for Edmonds and the Bears in the first inning.

Bigelow ran out to a 2-0 advantage after a pair of miscues. Cannon Curtis and Hunter Alexander opened with back-to-back singles and ended up scoring on consecutive errors, one of which was a pick-off attempt at second base by Edmonds.

"You've got a pitcher who just got back and hasn't been able to work on his pick-offs as much," Woodlawn Coach Tommy Richardson said. "His timing was off a little. [Bigelow] got two in that first, and our guys couldn't wait to get in and hit. We wanted to answer."

The Bears did that by getting their bats cranked up against Alexander in the bottom of the frame. Parker Rotton walked, and Edmonds followed by a single up the middle. A few pitches later, Owen Stover blasted a two-run triple to the right-center wall to tie the game at 2-2. Jaxson Case followed with an RBI single, then crossed home himself on a throwing error.

By the time Alexander struck out Brayden Jones to end the inning, Woodlawn had re-assumed control.

"I'd been worried all week about nerves and how we would react to being here," said Bigelow Coach Craig Neumeier, whose team was playing in the final for the first time. "When we got off to that good start, I was like, 'aw yeah'. But credit to [Woodlawn] because there's a reason why they've won as many state championships as they have. They didn't blink an eye and answered us."

Woodlawn got going again in the third to establish an even bigger lead. Stover drew a walk and Case ripped a single before both scored on a Panthers' error during a throw to first base. The very next batter, Jayden Wilmoth, blasted an RBI single to score Dylan Butler, who'd initially reached on that Bigelow error.

That would be all the scoring the Bears would need. Edmonds, who threw 111 pitches, allowed Bigelow (15-9) to put runners in scoring position just twice from the fourth inning on. He got the final three outs in succession in the seventh to close out another banner year for the Bears.

"He's a dude," Richardson said of Edmonds. "When you win, dudes have got to be dudes, and he was a dude in this one. But everybody thinks it's easy to get here, it's not easy.

"And it's not easy to win it when you get here. But those guys in that dugout buy in every year, and when they buy in, this is how they expect to end it."

Case ended with two hits for the Bears while Alexander and Hunter Ragan both had a pair of hits for the Panthers.