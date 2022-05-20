Woodlawn beats Bigelow for 8th title

BENTON – Although he was prepared to coach Thursday's 2A state championship game, Woodlawn head coach Tommy Richardson wasn't leaving anything to chance.

The longtime skipper dictated to his team a perfect game plan for first-time finals entrant Bigelow on Monday, beginning with the team's itinerary for the week.

Meals, travel, accommodations and even curfew were all set in stone by Richardson prior to their arrival in Benton on Thursday.

Woodlawn won its eighth state championship 7-2 at Everett Field, but what transpired over the top of the first inning with Bigelow sending seven batters to the plate, Richardson couldn't manage or plan for. Ace pitcher Cale Edmonds overthrew a couple of pickoff throws to first and then second base that allowed the Panthers to take an early 2-0 lead.

Once the third out was eventually recorded on Edmonds' strikeout of Evan Ragan, things began to read like a made-for-TV movie script.

A three-run rally at the bottom of the first inning – keyed by a two-run Owen Stover triple and followed by a Jaxson Case RBI single -- pushed the Bears (27-6) ahead to stay.

"I teach these kids all the time to just control what you can control," Richardson said. "And having that familiar routine really helped ease their minds because they already knew what they had to do before they got here."

The Cleveland County-based Bears have now won state baseball titles in 2022, 2021, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2012, 2010 and 2008, all under Richardson.

His brother Wayne led Watson Chapel to titles in 2000, 1996, 1991 and 1988.

After the shaky start in a wild first inning that clocked in at just under 35 minutes, Edmonds was in cruise control.

He dominated Bigelow over the next six innings, striking out eight batters and allowing only one earned run.

"It's amazing," said the rangy right-handed Edmonds, named the championship game's Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive season. "I'm just blessed to be out here. When I got hurt in the third game of the season [against Poyen], I told my dad I was done. We were a little bit nervous coming out early, but we settled down and started playing good baseball."

The idea of Edmonds being available for Woodlawn this season – after he suffered an injury to his non-throwing arm that required months of therapy – was beyond the realm of possibility until he resurfaced in the Bears' 6-3 state semifinal win over Buffalo Island Central last weekend.

Edmonds sustained the injury sliding into third base and colliding into a fielder in a game against Poyen.

The only real suspense remaining was whether Edmonds would remain in the game as his pitch count steadily approached the maximum 110-pitch limit.

"We were going to take him out and let one of our freshman relievers pitch the last inning, but neither I nor [pitching coach Brian Miller] wanted to get in his way," Richardson said with a laugh.

Edmonds responded by recording the final three outs of the game as Braeden Winningham flew out to right, Ethan Hall went down on a called third strike and then Cannon Curtis was retired on a groundout to shortstop.

Dillon Butler and Jayden Wilmoth also contributed RBI singles for Woodlawn.

Bigelow finished 15-9.

Information for this article was contributed by I.C. Murrell of the Pine Bluff Commercial.

Woodlawn players hoist the 2A state high school baseball championship trophy after defeating Bigelow 7-2 on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Everett Field in Benton. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Shortstop Jaxson Case of Woodlawn sprints to home plate and scores on a passed ball by Bigelow in the 2A state high school baseball championship on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Everett Field in Benton. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Woodlawn fans exalt over a first-inning run against Bigelow in the 2A state high school baseball championship on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Everett Field in Benton. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Courtesy runner Jaxson Raney of Woodlawn excites the crowd after scoring on a first-inning, two-run triple against Bigelow in the 2A state high school baseball championship Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Everett Field in Benton. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



First baseman Owen Stover scores on a one-run single in the first inning as first baseman Dillon Butler welcomes him home in the 2A state high school baseball championship against Bigelow on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Everett Field in Benton. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Left fielder Parker Rotton of Woodlawn celebrates scoring on a first-inning, two-run triple against Bigelow in the 2A state high school baseball championship Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Everett Field in Benton. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

