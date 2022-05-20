Workshop Puts Building Shelter First On List Of Primitive Skills

FAQ

Primitive Skills Workshop:

Shelter Building

WHAT -- Knowing how to protect yourself from the elements when necessary is essential to survival in any scenario. Participants will learn the importance of shelter in all seasons and weather, the different types of shelters, and will have an opportunity to practice making their own shelter either by themselves or in small groups with Eric Fuselier, an environmental scientist.

WHEN -- 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday

WHERE -- Hobbs State Park near Rogers

COST -- Free

INFO -- Register at 789-5000

FYI -- Meet at the Visitor Center at Hobbs State Park. Participants should bring water, insect repellent and a sack lunch.

__

FYI

More Workshops

Making Rope and Cordage -- In this workshop you will learn how to make rope/cordage from plant fibers, which plant species in the Ozarks supply the best fibers, and the uses for rope and cordage when traveling through the wilderness, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 9. Free.

Friction Fire -- This workshop will focus on friction fire using a bow and drill. Participants will learn how to make and use their own bow and drill using their own knives, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 1. Free.

Animal Tracking -- Participants will learn about animal ecology and the tracks and signs left behind by the species that call Hobbs State Park home, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 3. Free.

Register at 789-5000.