1 man dies in highway crash

One man was killed and two others hurt Thursday afternoon in a collision on Arkansas 5 near Mountain Home, according to a preliminary fatality report from Arkansas State Police.

John Wilson, 60, of Mountain Home, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet south on the highway shortly before 3:30 p.m. when a 2009 Chevrolet coming the opposite way crossed the center line and struck his vehicle.

Wilson was killed in the crash, which also injured K.C. Hartman, 40, of Mountain Home, a passenger in Wilson's vehicle, and Ethan Hutchinson, 29, of Bull Shoals, the driver of the other Chevrolet. The two were taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center for treatment.

A state trooper investigating the incident reported that the weather was sunny and the road was dry at the time of the crash.