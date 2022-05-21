Affidavit: Centerton man confesses to rape of teen girl 10 years later

BENTONVILLE -- A Centerton man was being held Friday on $100,000 bond in the Benton County Jail after his arrest in connection with the rape of a teen girl.

Jeffrey James Dellamuth, 30, was arrested Wednesday in connection with two counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault. Prosecutors haven't filed formal charges against him.

Rogers police started investigating in January after Dellamuth turned himself in for raping a girl, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Dellamuth told a police officer he was 21 years old in 2012 and a senior at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point when he was home and raped a 16-year-old girl, according to the affidavit.

Dellamuth told the officer he's bipolar and took it out on the girl, according to the affidavit.

Police interviewed the woman Dellamuth claimed he raped when she was a teen. She told an officer she has post-traumatic stress disorder from the abuse, according to the affidavit. She said Dellamuth had sexually assaulted her numerous times during her childhood, but the rape was her most vivid memory, according to the affidavit.

Dellamuth's arraignment is scheduled for June 27 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's court. Dellamuth was ordered not to have any contact with the woman.