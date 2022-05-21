Arkansas Legislative Council OKs salary of up to $200,000 for state’s broadband director

The Arkansas Legislative Council on Friday approved a salary of up to $200,000 for the director of the state's broadband office, a newly created position officials are conducting a nationwide search to fill.

The director will be responsible for developing and implementing Arkansas' broadband strategy as well as monitoring the state's broadband grant program and creating new programs to address digital literacy and inequity, state personnel director Kay Barnhill said in a letter to the chairs of the Legislative Council's personnel subcommittee.

Arkansas is expected to receive more than $1 billion in federal funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which Congress passed in November.

Jim Hudson, deputy director of operations and general counsel for the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, said the agency will have to carry out a national search to find someone with the qualifications sought for the role.

"We're tapping into all the different stakeholders who have an interest in broadband, saying, 'get the word out,' so hopefully we'll be able to get some good candidates to come in but none have surfaced yet," he said.

Hudson said he doesn't think the agency has anyone internally with the credentials for the role but may find in-state candidates for two deputy positions in that office.

The state plans to hire two state systems architects, one of whom will be responsible for in-depth monitoring of the grant program while the other will handle managing digital equity initiatives and working directly with community-based stakeholders, according to the letter.

The pay range for those positions is $89,541 to $129,835.

Hudson told lawmakers in April that the state would hire a director after the release of a report from Broadband Development Group. The report, which was commissioned to develop a master plan for addressing broadband services, put the cost of extending broadband access to about 110,000 households without high-speed internet at $550 million.

Hudson said then that the person hired for the director position would have to be a "thought leader in both technology and in policy."

Information for this article was contributed by Jeannie Roberts of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.