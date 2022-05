Little Rock, 1910: Solomon Gans started a high-end clothing business in the 1870s and by the early 1900s operated Gans & Sons at 514 Main St. He billed the store as “Outfitters to All Womankind” and “Where Style Predominates.” Adorned mannequins can be seen in the store windows.

