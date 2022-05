Megan Krystine Lavender, 17, is the Class of 2022 valedictorian at The Baptist Preparatory Academy.

Mackenzie Ann Childers, 17, is the salutatorian of the class.

Lavender, the daughter of Ryan and Kristin Lavender, plans to attend John Brown University in Siloam Springs to pursue a career in computer science and graphic design.

Childers, the daughter of Michael and Sherry Childers, is planning to attend the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas to study biochemistry.