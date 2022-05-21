Editor’s Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Underway

Election dates set,

sample ballots online

Early voting continues at the courthouse through Monday, May 23, (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.) Election day, May 24, voting occurs at the polls (7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.) Jefferson County Clerk Shawndra Taggart recently announced that sample ballots are now online for the election. Voters can go to www.voterview.ar-nova.org/voterview and enter their registration information to see their absentee or provisional ballot associated with the selected election. Details: Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, (870) 541-5322.

Saturday, May 21

PB church plans fun day

Faith Bible Baptist Church, 2803 Kenwood Drive, invites the community to its Family Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be games, refreshments, and fellowship, according to a spokesman.

House of Bread opens

pantry

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will open its food pantry May 21 from 11 a.m. to noon or until all the food boxes are gone. Food will be given away on a first come, first served basis and only one box will be given per household. Clients must bring utility bills and driver’s license or ID. Everyone is required to wear a mask, according to a news release. All clients must fill out new intake forms for 2022 if they haven’t already done so. Participants won’t get a box if they don’t have the information required, according to the release.

Yoga in The Loft set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host Yoga in the Loft every third Saturday from 1:30-3 p.m. at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. People may exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor Florence Love, aka FloEssence. The next session is May 21. Love will lead participants through an hour of yoga exercise followed by a guided meditation. New and experienced practitioners are welcome. This workshop is open to ages 13 and older. The cost is with a pay-what-you-can; $15 is recommended. Advanced registration is required. Details: asc701.org/yoga or call (870) 536-3375.

ART Lab: Youth Printmaking event set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host Kristin McCaslin, who will lead ART LAB from 1-3 p.m. May 21 at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Students ages 7 and older will draw inspiration from contemporary artists and be taught the basics of printmaking. The cost is $25 for ASC members and $35 for nonmembers. Details: asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Sunday, May 22

Go Forward CEO addresses youth

Breath of Life Church, 1313 Pine St., will host its Youth Day program at 10:20 a.m. Sunday. Ryan Watley, chief executive officer of Go Forward Pine Bluff, will be the featured speaker. The pastor, Kerry Price Sr., and members of Breath of Life invite everyone to attend the in-person program. Breath of Life will be following guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a news release.

Amos Chapel hosts Men’s Day

Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will observe its annual Men’s Day at 11 a.m. Sunday during morning worship. Everyone is welcome to attend. For transportation, call (870) 360-3320 or 692-3413. The Rev. Robert Willis Jr. is the pastor.

New Commuity sets

Kingdom Builders

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., invites the community to the Kingdom Builders program at 6 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Thomas Ingram, a deacon at New Community. The pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett.

Monday, May 23

McGehee School Board to meet

The McGehee School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the high school library, according to a news release. The agenda includes recognition of Students of the Month, Above & Beyond Award Presentation, invoices and financial statement, handbook additions/revisions, administrators’ reports, public comments and executive session.

Federal retirees to meet

Chapter 287 of NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees) will meet at 11:30 a.m. May 23 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. The guest speaker will be Sarah Reap, assistant superintendent at the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism. Reap will discuss Cane Creek State Park in Lincoln County as well as other state parks, according to a news release. Waymond Meins is the Chapter 287 president.

A&P finance panel to meet

The finance committee of the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at noon May 23 at 623 S. Main St. on the second floor of the ARTSpace on Main, according to a news release. Details: Betty Brown, administrative assistant, Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Tuesday, May 24

Election day

Primary elections will be held at the polling sites May 24 beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Caregivers, supporters to meet

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host the Caregivers Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting at 11 a.m. May 24 via Zoom. The topic will be Alzheimer’s/Dementia Disease and the speaker will be Cheryl D. Jackson-Golden, PhD, of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, according to a news release. She has more than 20 years of health care experience, including specialized training in dementia and Alzheimer’s. Interested people may join the meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81945068345?pwd=eTNNcS9wVDVsNENpajJWRndNc05Mdz09. The meeting ID is 819 4506 8345 and passcode is 877288. Participants may also call +13126266799 (Chicago) or +19292056099 (New York) and use the same ID and passcode numbers. Details: Carolyn Ferguson, Area Agency on Aging, (870) 543-6309.

Civic panel to meet

The conference call meeting of the Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will be held at noon May 24. To join the conference call, participants should call the Pine Bluff Convention Center at (870) 536-7600 or email bdavis@pinebluff.com or tlrash@pinebluff.com. They will email the information needed to join the call, according to a news release.

Beginning Tuesday, May 24

Election board to meet

Michael Adam, chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners, called two board meetings, according to a news release. The board will hold an election day meeting on May 24 beginning at 7 a.m. The commission will remain in session until unofficial election results are announced at the election center, 123 Main St., at approximately 9 p.m. In the event commissioners are required to make a decision requiring a vote while the polls are open, it will be at the election center, according to the release. The commissioners will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. May 25 at the election center. Agenda items include: public comments on new business agenda items (two minutes per speaker.) New business includes adjudicate any provisional and absentee ballots, and approve manual audit of unofficial election results.

Wednesday, May 25

A&P commission to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the A&P Office, 623 S. Main St., on the second floor. Participants are asked to confirm their attendance. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

UAMS opens McGehee site

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is opening its second Gap Services office at McGehee to provide free health services, as well as access to a food pantry, for residents of southeast Arkansas. The public is invited to attend the open house from 11 to 3 p.m. May 25 at the new office at 1609 E. Ash St. The event will include tours of the facility and HIV testing will be offered with $10 incentives, according to a news release. Office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays, with walk-ins and appointments accepted. Details: Peggy Woodson at pdwoodson@uams.edu or (870) 200-2737.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.