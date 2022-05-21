TODAY’S SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP CAPSULES

CLASS 3A

Ashdown Lady Panthers (25-5) vs. Atkins Lady Red Devils (20-8)

GAME TIME 10 a.m.

WHERE Everett Softball Field, Benton

ASHDOWN

CONFERENCE 3A-7 (12-2)

COACH Ashlyn Pelotte

RUNS FOR/AGAINST 268/98

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Central Arkansas Christian 2-1 (state first round), def. Lincoln 6-5 (state quarterfinals), def. Hackett 5-0 (state semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY Ashdown hasn't captured a state championship since 2008. ... Karielle Forbes has a team-high 13 home runs this season. ... The Lady Panthers, who've won seven consecutive games, have put together four winning streaks of at least four games. ... Ashlyn Pelotte's team started 8-1.

ATKINS

CONFERENCE 3A-5 (5-3)

COACH Matt Porter

RUNS FOR/AGAINST 209/93

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Bismarck 7-5 (state first round), def. Booneville 7-2 (state quarterfinals), def. Mayflower 9-4 (state semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY Libby May has struck out nearly 150 batters this season. ... Atkins' last state title came in 2011. ... The Lady Red Devils lost three times to Baptist Prep and finished third in the conference. ... Matt Porter is also Atkins' head football coach.

CLASS 5A

Benton Lady Panthers (31-0) vs. Greene County Tech Lady Eagles (27-4-1)

GAME TIME 7 p.m.

WHERE Everett Softball Field, Benton

BENTON

CONFERENCE 5A Central (12-0)

COACH Heidi Cox

RUNS FOR/AGAINST 272/21

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Mountain Home 3-0 (state first round), def. White Hall 4-0 (state quarterfinals), def. Van Buren 10-0 (state semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY Benton has captured four state titles and has been runner-up six times. The Lady Panthers have also won 11 conference titles since 2000. ... The team's current 63-game winning streak started at the end of the 2020 season when it beat Greenbrier 11-9 before the rest of the season was canceled because of covid-19. ... Eighteen of Benton's opponents have been held without a run.

GREENE COUNTY TECH

CONFERENCE 5A-East (13-1)

COACH David Reynolds

RUNS FOR/AGAINST 288/86

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Hot Springs Lakeside 10-0 (state first round), def. Greenwood 7-3 (state quarterfinals), def. Sheridan 9-1 (state semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY Greene County Tech is trying to win its first state championship. ... Benton is one of only two teams from Arkansas to hand the Lady Eagles a defeat. Batesville also beat Greene County Tech 6-5 in April. The team's other two setbacks were to teams from out of state. ... Ava Carter is battling well over .500 for the season. ... Karley Burrow is 19-2 on the mound.