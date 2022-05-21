Church notes: First Presbyterian Church welcomes new members with confirmation May 22

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., offers these Bible study opportunities:

Adult Bible Fellowship: 9 a.m. Sunday, McKay Hall.

Men's Bible Fellowship: 8 a.m. Wednesday, Meeting Room.

Women's Bible Study: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Lower Level 8/9 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Lower Level

Community Life Groups: Various times and days.

Service is at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts traditional Sunday morning service at 8:30 a.m. and blended service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School for children of all ages meets in the classrooms downstairs at 9:45 a.m., and adult Bible class meets in the Fellowship Hall, also at 9:45 a.m., when Pastor Hass also leads the Bible class "Christianity 101."

There will be only one service, at 9:30 a.m., on May 29.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

There will be an organ concert at 3 p.m. May 22 to dedicate the new organ in the church.

The church will host Vacation Bible School June 20-23. "Rainforest Explorers" will meet from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Bella Vista Lutheran Choir and Orchestra will present a Patriotic Concert on June 26. All interested in joining the choir for this special event are welcome, and rehearsals are under way.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon, and they welcome those that are in need.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., invites everyone to an Adult Bible Study on 1 Corinthians, which meets at 9 a.m. on Sundays in the church library.

Service is at 10:15 a.m. every Sunday in person and online.

The FPC Food Pantry is operating as a drive through on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County and the church is glad to serve you.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday School at 9 a.m., followed by fellowship time at 10 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m. Services are recorded and available on the website.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Millwood Christian Church in Rogers, 3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road, and its Youth Group will be distributing toiletries and personal care and health items to those in need at the Pea Ridge High School at 9:30 a.m. today. The distribution is part of the church's "Essentials Outreach" ministry. Anyone interested in supporting this program can do so with donations of products or funds.

Information: 621-0021, millwoodchurch.com.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., would like to thank everyone who attended the "For God and Country" performance by the Singing Men of Arkansas and the Bella Vista Men's Chorus on May 15 and for your generosity in contributing more than $1,400 to the free will offering. The donations will be shared equally by the two choruses and PCBV's music ministry.

In-person service is at 10 a.m. Sunday. Childcare is available. All services are live-streamed on our website, Facebook page and YouTube.

Information: 855-2390.

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning services, both in-person and livestreamed, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Online services are available on YouTube and through the church's website. Interim Pastor the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost is leading services. The church continues to search for an installed pastor.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office if you would like a ride.

All children are invited to attend Knights of North Castle Vacation Bible School starting June 12 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and ending with Family Night on June 15. For more information or to register your child, visit fpcspringdale.mycokesburyvbs.com.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

"Thirsty Thursday" will begin at 5:45 p.m. May 19 at Apple Blossom Brewing Company, 1550 E Zion Road in Fayetteville. All women of the church along with their women friends and family are welcome.

Youth are meeting monthly for "Sacred Shakes" at local spots for fellowship and frozen treats. The group will meet May 22 at Vargas Fruiteria on Sunset from 4 to 5 p.m.

Confirmation will be May 22 during worship. The new confirmands will affirm their faith and commitment to Christ and the missions and ministries of the Church. All are invited to celebrate with cake and punch following worship.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 Calvin St., holds services on Sunday mornings. There are three options for services:

8:30 a.m. on campus outdoors;

11 a.m. on campus in the sanctuary; and

11 a.m. livestream on YouTube.

Adult Spiritual Growth discussion groups begin at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Programs for children and teens will reopen soon.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org.

