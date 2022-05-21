Community Briefs 5-21-22

A&P commission to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the A&P Office, 623 S. Main St., on the second floor. Participants are asked to confirm their attendance. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

McGehee Board meeting planned

The McGehee School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the high school library, according to a news release. The agenda includes recognition of Students of the Month, Above & Beyond Award Presentation, invoices and financial statement, handbook additions/revisions, administrators' reports, public comments and executive session.

Lakeside, St. Luke set day camp

Lakeside United Methodist Church, 1500 S. Olive St., and St. Luke United Methodist Church, 32 School St., will host a summer day camp June 8 through July 27 for children in first through fifth grade.

Sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Project Transformation Arkansas will sponsor the camp.

Activities will include games, arts, recreation, and reading. Meals will be provided by TOPPS Inc. In accordance with federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture policy, this program won't discriminate.

Registration is $20 per child or $50 per family. Parents may sign up their children at https://ptark.force.com/registration/s/ or by calling either church, according to a flier on the mayor's Facebook page. Details: Lakeside UMC, (870) 534-6241, or St. Luke UMC, (870) 535-2291.

Go Forward CEO to speak to youth

Breath of Life Church, 1313 Pine St., will host its Youth Day program at 10:20 a.m. Sunday. Ryan Watley, chief executive officer of Go Forward Pine Bluff, will be the featured speaker.

The pastor, Kerry Price Sr., and members of Breath of Life invite everyone to attend the in-person program. Breath of Life will be following guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a news release.

Watley is a native of Pine Bluff, former chemistry professor and assistant director of development at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Watley holds a doctoral degree in organic chemistry from the University of Oklahoma where he designed and synthesized novel drugs for cancer. He was awarded a United States patent for his drug development methodology, according to the release.

He joined Go Forward Pine Bluff as CEO-elect in May 2017. He became CEO after the successful passage of the Go Forward Pine Bluff tax initiative that provides funding for 26 initiatives to address weaknesses, advance strengths, capitalize on strengths and suppress threats. In four years, Watley has raised more than $12 million in private investment, grants and philanthropic contributions, according to the release.