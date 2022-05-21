



Happy birthday (May 21): Warmth and excitement permeate your social world. You'll be welcomed in new parts. Work nets beneficial outcomes including financial gain. But the best thing that comes from work is fortifying relationships, including your relationship with yourself. You'll love how you develop as you lean into activities you seem meant for.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Mutually satisfying agreements will be repeated while lopsided arrangements won't roll for long. It will be worth it to make sure everyone benefits from the deal.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The dragon slayer isn't always in the mood for a fight, but there's something about putting on the armor, extending the sword and running toward the beast that gets the mood going.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your friends will say nice things to you. Your good friends will say nice things as well as true things because the relationship is strong enough to bear the weight of honesty.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): How is your support network? Ideally, it's a mix of different ages, cultures and talents. If not, keep making new friends. A diverse support group will be stronger and more helpful to you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Worry is better as an action than as a habit. Consider what can go wrong but do it ever-so-briefly. Then take precautions and build in your desired direction. Visualization works best when you see things the way you want them to be.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Thinking about what's wrong with your life will only put you in a bad mood. Bright company will help you focus on what's going right and also on the self-care that's sure to lift your spirits.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Strong social connections will be built on mutual benefit. Think about what others might be getting out of it and watch what they put in, which might be more than it seems to be on the surface.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Offers from the world of commerce won't be worth the time it takes to read the small print. You're better off finding and borrowing things than buying them new. Navigate via intuition and friendly advice.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Include different people in your decisions just to keep things fresh. Your talent will attract complementary talents and together you'll accomplish something impressive.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): What you think is a mess, another person envies. What you envy, another person takes for granted. Sharing keeps things in perspective. Tonight: If you have to say no, say it fast.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sometimes we don't want what's good for us, but at least it drives the plot forward. The only way to know for sure if we'll be happy with what we want is to get it, then see what happens.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You don't owe an explanation to every decision you make. You've a right to your mysteries. Tonight: Sensitive people will feel how happy you are and will, to some degree, match your mood.

RETROGRADE ROM-COM

The sun and a retrograde Mercury form a silly triangle of missteps, miscommunications and missed connections, the likes of which are the essential building blocks of romantic comedy. Those bold enough to speak their hearts clearly may or may not get the response they hope for, but they will certainly save themselves time.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: The iconic Mr. T famously pitied fools in “Rocky III” and the 1980s television series “The A-Team,” is the second-to-youngest child in a family of 12 children. The legendary tough guy is quoted as saying, “Any man who don’t love his momma can’t be no friend of mine.” Mr. T is a bright Gemini with four important luminaries in strong, stable, stamina-inducing Taurus.



