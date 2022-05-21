• Stephanie Kirchner of Schupbach, Germany, said "some people are annoyed if they can't get past me fast enough," but she's leaving her SUV at home in favor of a horse-drawn carriage to avoid rising gas prices, with actual horsepower saving her $264 a month.

• Katharina Droege of Germany's Green Party said the move "eases the burden" for train, tram and bus riders and invites more people to travel that way as the country slashed the cost of a transit pass to $9.56 a month amid Europe's standoff with Russia.

• Lina Mendoni, Greek culture minister, lauded "respect for modern Greece" as Sweden returned a 3,000-year-old gold signet ring that was stolen from an Aegean island in World War II, crossed the Atlantic, was bought by a Nobel Prize-winning Hungarian scientist and ended up in a museum.

• Alexander Leszczynski of North Redington Beach, Fla., is accused of fabricating a pardon from Donald Trump in a failed ruse while under investigation for wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering, with the government seizing $337,000.

• Brian Brainard Wedgeworth of Florida awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to defrauding 30 women of $1.3 million by using 10 aliases and pretending to be a doctor on dating websites.

• Marcos Lopez, sheriff of Osceola County, Fla., said a deputy faces a culpable negligence charge after using a stun gun on a motorcycle rider during an arrest even though he was soaked with spilled gasoline, setting him afire and leaving burns all over his body.

• Connie Dillon of New York City's Fort Hamilton called him "a local hero" who "displayed the courage and values that our soldiers can emulate" as a street on the Army base was renamed John Warren Avenue in honor of a Black officer who died saving others in the Vietnam War.

• Nishant Patel, a surgeon at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center in Florida, said "to be able to survive that acute event was really quite remarkable" as he revealed that the pilot who passed out, leaving a passenger with no flying experience to somehow land a Cessna, had suffered a tear in his aorta.

• Diana Giraldo, a flight attendant on a Frontier red-eye from Denver to Orlando, was commended for her calm and "exemplary" handling of the situation when a pregnant woman woke up with abdominal pain, flagged her down and proceeded to give birth to the appropriately named Jadalyne Sky.