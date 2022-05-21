Do-nothing RINOs

I have new neighbors who moved here to escape the political climate in Portland, Ore. After my early voting in the primary, I discussed my choices with the neighbors, who informed me that they were reviewing the stance of the candidates on the Arkansas Voter's Guide. We are on the same page leaning toward the conservative side.

I was disappointed to hear from my neighbors that Sarah Huckabee Sanders had refused to take the survey. How could a candidate miss the chance to let the voters know how they feel about the issues? I see arrogance in her option. We already have too many do-nothing RINOs in office. I applaud my new neighbors for making informed decisions and researching the Voter's Guide before casting a vote. I might have made a mistake by voting for her.

CURTIS FESLER

Mountain View

Company they keep

Wait. Before you vote in the Republican primary: Follow the money and the endorsements; they both have long-reaching tentacles. Ignore the Trump endorsements, they were blindly secured by the GOP establishment. Review the Family Council voter guide, ArkansasVotersGuide.com. Check out opensecrets.org. Vote for freedom. Vote out incumbents; you be the term limits!

We are in danger of losing our freedom; we must remove the Republicans in name only, i.e., RINO. So who are the RINOs?

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the "proxy" incumbent running for governor. Make no mistake, this will be Mike Huckabee's third term. We have already had 10 years of the Huckabee dynasty. The bulk of Sarah's contributions are out-of-state donors. So who's buying Arkansas?

Asked by this paper whether she believes the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump, Sanders said, "We know there is fraud in every election. How far and wide it went, I don't think that will be something that will be ever determined." Hey, Sarah, it has been determined: 2000Mules.com.

Asa Hutchinson endorsed Sarah. Sarah endorsed John Boozman, a RINO who said Trump should be charged for Jan 6.. Arkansas for Leadership is a leadership PAC affiliated with John Boozman. Good place to hide contributions. Sarah also endorsed French Hill (RINO) and Tim Griffin (RINO). And in turn, they all endorsed her. No quid pro quo there, right. And now Mike Pence has endorsed Sarah. Remember, Pence betrayed Trump and the American people. We should judge these RINOs by the company they keep.

SHARON HATCHER

Mountain View

Not what it's about

A TV ad supporting John Boozman for re-election is getting a lot of play recently. As the ad extols Boozman for supporting the Second Amendment, a photo shows him out in a field in camo vest with shotgun over his arm, obviously hunting.

Please remind the senator, his supporters, and all Arkansans that the Second Amendment is not, was not, and never has been about hunting.

CRAIG SHELTON

Little Rock

Having it both ways

What's the matter with the so-called Christians in Arkansas, and the U.S. as well, that they are not for gun control? You can't be pro-life if you are not for gun control.

Stop being bullies. You can't fool your Lord and Savior. Stay in your lane. You will stand before God someday to answer for your judgment. No need to respond.

GLENDA HILL

Alexander

The metamorphosis

Our family connections were first recorded over 150 years ago in the minutes of the Hickory Plains Missionary Baptist Church where our ancestors were deacons. And my family and his continued to conduct business together well into the 20th century. I can still vividly recall the tall, dignified figure of his grandfather, W.J. Caskey, as he tended to his tasks and made the rounds on Main Street of Des Arc. The hardware and funeral businesses required the respect of the community, and Mr. Caskey fostered that attitude with his vested suit, beaver hat and with his acquaintance with local families.

But the recent commentary of Rex Nelson has devolved from that of a respected historian and it has veered toward an attempt at political punditry. The reverence afforded his maternal grandfather is no longer safeguarded. Perhaps Mr. Nelson is following the lead of his colleague, John Brummett, who has suggested that there are only two types of Republicans, the evil and the less evil.

It would not be a surprising metamorphosis for Mr. Nelson to succumb to the pressures of an employer that apparently holds complete and total disdain for the vast majority of its customers, the citizens of Arkansas. It appears those with opposing views are promoted as being unenlightened, gullible, irredeemable and deplorable. It seems such a counterproductive strategy for a struggling business.

W.K. HOLLOWAY

Conway