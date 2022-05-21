List shows Fire Department leads in call volume

PRAIRIE GROVE — The Prairie Grove Fire Department has responded to more than 1,000 calls per year since 2016 and responds to more calls than any other fire department in western Washington County, according to the department’s leader.

Earlier this year, Fire Chief J.C. Dobbs provided a run list to the City Council showing that Prairie Grove leads in calls, with Farmington, West Fork and Lincoln fire departments next in line.

Dobbs said the list is based on calls made to Central Emergency Medical Service for assistance. It does not include the Fayetteville Fire Department.

‘This is for every time we are dispatched,” Dobbs said.

Calls can include fires, medical incidents, accidents with injuries, a fuel spill or even if someone calls about a fire hydrant that seems to be spewing, Dobbs said.

For 2021, the Prairie Grove Fire Department responded to 1,137 calls. This was down compared to 2019 and 2020. Prairie Grove responded to 1,216 calls in 2019 and 1,180 calls in 2020.

Calls in 2021 included 653 emergency medical service calls, 71 vehicle accidents, 11 calls for gas leaks, 31 building calls, seven car fires, and 23 grass or brush fires.

The report shows that Farmington was second as far as the number of runs it made in 2021. Farmington responded to 855 calls in 2021, 842 calls in 2020 and 847 calls in 2019.

West Fork had the third most calls in 2021, 834.

Lincoln was fourth for 2021 for calls. Lincoln Fire Department responded to 752 calls in 2021, 691 in 2020 and 797 calls in 2019.

Dobbs said he’s not really sure why Prairie Grove seems to have more calls.

“It could be just the large population,” Dobbs said.

The department also responds to a lot of calls to the nursing home and to older residents who live in Prairie Grove.

Prairie Grove has hired two new firefighters, which gives the department six full-time firefighters and one part-time position that is filled by rotating firefighters from other departments. As an example, he said two Farmington firefighters help to fill that position.

The new firefighters will work 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. so that will put two people on duty during the night, Dobbs said. His plan is to hire another firefighter, possibly later in the year or next year.

Other fire departments on the list include Nob Hill, Elkins, Tontitown, Johnson, Goshen, Boston Mountain and Wedington.

Lynn Kutter can be reached by email at lkutter@nwadg.com .