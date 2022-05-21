LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Alabama Game 3

Alabama 6, Arkansas 2 -- Bottom 2nd Inning

Wiggins has seemingly lost all control after commanding the strike zone in the first inning. He spiked multiple fastballs and then accrued a throwing error after fielding a bunt. He will be replaced by RHP Kole Ramage after getting just one out.

Alabama pushed across three runs on two walks and three hits against Wiggins in the frame. The Crimson Tide added three more runs on a fielder's choice, wild pitch, and a double from Andrew Pinckney.

Arkansas will turn to LHP Hagen Smith out of the bullpen. He'll be the third Razorback pitcher of the inning. Smith strikes out his only batter to put an end to a tumultuous inning.





Arkansas 2, Alabama 0 -- Middle 2nd Inning

Brady Slavens and Cayden Wallace struck out swinging.

Zack Gregory was hit by the pitch for the second game in a row. He leads the Razorbacks in hit-by-pitches and stole second before a walk to Braydon Webb.

Arkansas stranded both runners when Robert Moore flew out to center.

Arkansas 2, Alabama 0 -- End 1st Inning

Wiggins cruised through a 1-2-3 first inning. He needed just 12 pitches and threw ten of them for strikes.

Arkansas 2, Alabama 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

Braydon Webb reached on an infield hit after the third baseman couldn't barehand the grounder. Robert Moore walked on four pitches.

Chris Lanzilli opens the scoring on a single back up the middle and Moore goes from first to third. Jalen Battles drives in another run on a single through the left side.

Pregame:

Arkansas and Texas A&M (34- 16, 18-10 SEC) are tied atop the SEC Western Division standings with one game left to go in the regular season. The Hogs are seeking their fourth consecutive SEC West title after having won the division in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

Vanderbilt (1971-74) and Florida (1977-85) are the only teams in SEC history to have ever won four or more consecutive division titles.

Probable starters: Arkansas RHP Jaxon Wiggins (6-2, 5.31 ERA) vs. Alabama LHP Grayson Hitt (4-3, 5.02 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

3B Wallace

CF Webb

2B Moore

RF Lanzilli

SS Battles

C Turner

DH Leach

1B Slavens

LF Gregory