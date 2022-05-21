Mills names its top graduates for 2022

Mia Ellington-Williams, 18, is the Mills University Studies High School Class of 2022 valedictorian.

Rana Olwan, 17, is the class salutatorian at the Pulaski County Special School District school.

Ellington-Williams is planning to attend Baylor University in Waco, Texas, to pursue a career in health science. She is the daughter of Mavis Ellington and Patrick Williams.

Olwan, whose parent is Adnan Olwan, plans to attend the University of Arkansas at Little Rock with the career goal of becoming a doctor.