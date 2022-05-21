Missing canoer found dead in Buffalo National River after 3-day search

The body of a missing canoer from Illinois was found in the Buffalo National River on Wednesday, three days after a search for the man began, park officials said.

Brian Hanson, 56, of Rockford, Ill. was found about 6 p.m. near the confluence with the White River, according to a news release issued Friday morning from the National Park Service. Hanson was reported missing Monday, when his canoe capsized at Clabber Creek Shoals, the release states.

Officials said several agencies and rescue groups assisted in the search for Hanson.

Earlier Wednesday, rangers on their way to a separate call found an SUV on the side of the road, its driver slumped over the steering wheel, according to the release.

A nearby Newton County deputy was notified and responded to where the SUV was discovered, along Arkansas 7, about 4.5 miles north of Jasper. Authorities determined the driver, 44-year-old Brandian Lee Smith of Jasper, had died of an apparent medical issue, the release states.

Park officials requested that anyone planning to come to the Buffalo National River prepare for their stay by visiting the website nps.gov/buff/planyourvisit/safety.htm.