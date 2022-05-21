Mount St. Mary honors three

Amelia "Millie" Noel Allgood, 18, and Eleanor Fae Lewis, 17, are the Class of 2022 co-valedictorians at Mount St. Mary Academy.

Sydney Lane England, 18, is the salutatorian of the class.

Allgood is planning to enroll at Texas A&M University-Commerce Honors College in Commerce, Texas, with plans to major in biological sciences before attending medical school to become an obstetrician-gynecologist. Her parents are John and Michele Allgood.

Lewis is planning to attend Louisiana State University Honors College in Baton Rouge. Her career plans are undecided. Her parents are Dan and Krista Lewis.

England is planning to attend Columbia University in New York City. Her plans are to study biomedical engineering to pursue a career in biomedical or chemical engineering. Her parents are Lane and Tracy England.