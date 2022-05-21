Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bella Vista

• Austin Naeger, 31, of 17 Oakham Circle in Bella Vista, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Naeger was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Sam Pa, 59, of 21800 Stateline Road in Sulphur Springs, was arrested Thursday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Pa was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Joseph Dison, 35, of 2310 W. Stone St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Dison was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Ian Lamastus, 30, of 5255 S. Duncan Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with battery and possession of firearm by certain persons. Lamastus was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• David Mancia, 36, of 3327 Belinda Lane in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with rape and introducing a controlled substance into the body of another person. Mancia was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.