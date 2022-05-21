MOTOR SPORTS

Friesen scores OT win

Stewart Friesen muscled his way past Christian Eckes in overtime Friday night to win at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth for his first NASCAR trucks victory of the season. The 38-year-old Friesen won for the third time in his career and the first time since November 2019. Coming out of a caution in overtime, Friesen got off to a good start, took the lead and stayed low to fight off Eckes, who finished second for his fourth top-5 finish this season. Ryan Preece, who won Stage 1 and Stage 2, was third.

GOLF

Cone in front at Korn Ferry

Trevor Cone followed up Thursday's round of 65 with a 67 on Friday to take over the lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's AdventHealth Championship in Kansas City, Mo. Cone, who is at 12-under 132, holds a two-shot lead over Michael Feagles (69) at the Blue Hills Country Club. Former University of Arkansas golfer Alvaro Ortiz turned in a round of 67 on Friday and is at 6-under 138. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) is at 3-under 141. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) posted a 74 on Friday and is at 2-under 142. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) shot a 69 on Friday and is at even-par 144. Zack Fischer (Benton) shot a 77 on Friday and missed the cut at 1-over 145. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) failed to make the cut with a 9-over 153.

BASKETBALL

Smart high on defense

Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics was the leading vote-getter for the All-Defensive first team, with Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns joining him as the other guard. Former Defensive Players of the Year Rudy Gobert of Utah and Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee were also voted Friday to the first team along with Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. Smart received 99 first-place votes and 198 points from the panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Bridges, the runner-up to Smart for the league's top defensive award, got 95 first-team votes and three second-team votes for a total of 193 points. Players received two points for a first-team vote and one for a second-team vote. Gobert, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, was a first-team All-Defensive selection for the sixth consecutive season. Antetokounmpo made it for the fourth consecutive season, which includes the 2019-20 season when was both the NBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year. Jackson, who led the league with 2.27 blocks per game, is a first-time selection.

BASEBALL

Season over for Nats' infielder

Washington Nationals infielder Carter Kieboom will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery to address the elbow issue that landed him on the injured list in March. Manager Dave Martinez said before the Nationals' Friday night game at Milwaukee that Kieboom will have the surgery on May 27. Kieboom, who went on the injured list before the season, has been dealing with a strained flexor mass and sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow. Kieboom, 24, batted .207 with a .301 on-base percentage, six home runs and 20 RBI in 62 games last season. He played third base last season but also has experience at shortstop.

HOCKEY

Stars coach won't return

Rick Bowness will not return as head coach of the Dallas Stars after nearly three seasons in which he led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final and the playoffs again this year. While Bowness was not under contract past this season, the 67-year-old coach said in a statement released by the team Friday that he was stepping away to "allow the organization the opportunity to pursue a different direction at the head coaching position." The move doesn't necessarily mean Bowness is done coaching. General Manager Jim Nill said assistant coaches John Stevens, Derek Laxdal and Todd Nelson also would not return. Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. He was 89-62-25 as head coach in Dallas, where he was a second-year assistant before being named interim head coach in December 2019 after Jim Montgomery was fired for off-ice issues.

TENNIS

Ruud, Sousa in Geneva final

Casper Ruud will defend his Geneva Open title against unseeded Joao Sousa after both had straight sets wins in the semifinals on Friday. The No. 8-ranked Ruud beat Reilly Opelka 7-6 (2), 7-5 to lift his career record to 4-0 against the big-serving American, who is ranked No. 18. Ruud took the only break-point chance of the match at 5-5 in the second set then sealed the win with back-to-back aces. Ruud had just four aces compared to 12 for Opelka. Ruud has hit form approaching the French Open that starts on Sunday, also reaching the semifinals of the Masters event in Rome last week. Sousa advanced to his first clay-court final since 2018 by beating Richard Gasquet 6-2, 6-2.

Reilly Opelka , of USA, returns a ball to Casper Ruud, of Norway, during their semi-final match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)



Joao Sousa, of Portugal, celebrates after defeating Richard Gasquet, of France, during their semi-final match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)



Joao Sousa, of Portugal, returns a ball to Richard Gasquet, of France, during their semi-final match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

