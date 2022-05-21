OREGON 10, WICHITA STATE 2 (5)

Oregon belted four home runs to defeat Wichita State in five innings, advancing to take on Arkansas in the Fayetteville Regional winners bracket.

The Ducks jumped ahead 3-0 in the second inning on a three-run homer by Paige Sinicki. Wichita State responded in the next inning when NCAA home run leader Addison Barnard crushed her 33rd home run of the season to left field, which closed the Oregon lead to one.

It was the closest Wichita State would get.

The Ducks were powered by the long ball in the fourth inning, hitting back-to-back blasts by Ariel Carlson and Rachel Cid. Oregon closed the game with a walk-off home run from Terra McGowan in the fifth inning to invoke the run rule.

Junior Makenna Kliethermes earned the win in relief for Oregon, pitching the final 2 2/3 innings, allowing no runs and three hits.