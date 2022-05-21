100 years ago

May 21, 1922

• A former Little Rock girl, who has won recognition as a poet, is Mrs. May Thomas Milam of Atlanta, Ga., the oldest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. L. P. Thomas ... Mrs. Milam had a poem in the December number of The Forum magazine, edited by George Henry Payne and published in New York City, and two poems in the April or "Southern Number" of the Poetry magazine, edited by Harriet Monroe and published in Chicago. Mrs. Milam graduated from the Little Rock graduate schools with the highest honors and attended the Walcott School in Denver, Colo., and Washington Seminary at Atlanta.

50 years ago

May 21, 1972

• Senator John L. McClellan said Saturday he favored strict registration of firearms, but that he did not favor banning the ownership of handguns. McClellan made the remark in a one-hour "rap session" with more than 100 youngsters who jammed into a room of his state headquarters at Little Rock. "I have no intention of voting to disarm the American citizen," McClellan told a youth who asked if he would vote for legislation banning the use of handguns. "I favor very strict registration," he said.

25 years ago

May 21, 1997

ROGERS -- The newly formed Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board met for the first time Tuesday, emphasizing its fresh start. Members pledged to concentrate on revamping the formula to distribute money to schools of higher education. The board was created to replace the former Board of Higher Education during the recent legislative session. Lawmakers reasoned that the old board wasn't responsive to the changing needs of higher education in Arkansas. The new 12-member board -- including six former board members and several representatives of business and industry -- chose to meet for the first time at a growing two-year college in Rogers, Northwest Arkansas Community College. "We are embarking on a new era, an exciting time to be involved in higher education," said Lu Hardin, the Department of Higher Education director.

10 years ago

May 21, 2012

• A new website from the secretary of state will provide more detailed and timely election information, according to the office. The site was scheduled to become available to the public over the weekend, said Martha Adcock, director of elections and associate counsel in the office. It will be online at sos.arkansas.gov/elections or at votenaturally.com. The site will not contain election results until Tuesday, but the public can visit the site beforehand, she said. The site will show precinct-level results for contests from president to justice of the peace and municipal contests, or "Everything that appears on that local ballot," Adcock said. She said precinct-level data may not be available for all races in all counties in the primary but she expects more detailed information during the November election. The data will be available numerically, including voter turnout, election results and graphics, she said, which will let visitors view state and county maps color-coded with results.