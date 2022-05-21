Prairie Grove Planning Commission denies permit but may have to revisit decision

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Prairie Grove Planning Commission recently voted to deny a request for a conditional use permit for multifamily housing, but the commission may have to revisit its decision based on legal advice.

Kerry Pitts requested the conditional use permit to build townhouses on the 1.34-acre property between the Prairie Grove Police Department and the Durham's Gymnastics building.

The commission already had approved such a permit about two years ago for Dwight Bartholomew, but now Pitts has a contract to purchase the property from Bartholomew.

Larry Oelrich, the city's administrative assistant, told commissioners that since the property was changing hands a new conditional use permit would have to be approved for the new owner.

The next day, however, Oelrich said the city was doing more research on Pitt's request and it was possible the commission would have to revisit its decision at another meeting.

Oelrich said city attorney Steven Parker was of the opinion the conditional use permit was a permanent zoning decision.

Pitts told commissioners May 12 that he proposed to build three six-plexes, and tenants would have access from the U.S. 62 bypass and from the back of the property. Pitts already is building townhouses in the same area.

Commission member Brea Gragg, who also is a member of the Prairie Grove City Council, said she thought the lot was a "weird spot for townhomes."

Gragg said it concerned her that the land was one of the last places for commercial property along the U.S. 62B.

Pitts responded that he believes the townhouses provide a "stepping stone" for families.

"We feel it's a good buffer," Pitts told commission members, adding that his tenants include teachers and employees for businesses in Prairie Grove.

"I think we made a mistake the first time," Gragg said. "I don't think it's in the best interest for the city."

David Faulk, who is a new member of the commission, agreed with Gragg, adding, "We think it would look out of place."

Another commission member, Shayne Taylor, noted that when the commission approved a conditional use permit for Bartholomew the city was not having the housing boom it is having now.

Gragg made the motion to deny Pitts's request.

"I'm struggling with giving up this piece of land for that," Gragg said. "To me, it's one of the prime spots left in town."

Pitts then asked if Bartholomew still would have the ability to build townhouses on the property.

Oelrich told him he would research that question and also research whether Pitts could appeal the commission's decision to the council.

Pitts left the meeting before the commission voted to deny his request.

In other business, the commission approved the large-scale development plan for a new child care facility called Caterpillars to Butterflies Christian Daycare on South Mock Street. Jerry Coyle of Prairie Grove submitted the plan for the facility.

It also approved conditional use permit for Kevin Shackelford to operate a fireworks stand at Sounds of Pentecost Church, 2351 E. Heritage Parkway.