Razorbacks beat Oregon, advance to championship round of NCAA softball regional

FAYETTEVILLE — Linnie Malkin and Kacie Hoffman hit back-to-back home runs to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, and Arkansas defeated Oregon 6-2 on Saturday at Bogle Park on the second day of the NCAA Softball Tournament.

The Razorbacks (46-9) advanced to the championship round of the Fayetteville Regional. Arkansas will have two chances Sunday to win one game, and with a victory the Razorbacks would advance to a home super regional.

Sunday’s first game is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Oregon (32-18) will play in an elimination game Saturday night against Wichita State or Princeton. The winner of Saturday night’s game must beat Arkansas twice Sunday to win the regional.

Malkin’s three-run home run to center field and Hoffman’s solo homer to right came against Oregon starter Makenna Kliethermes, who allowed four consecutive hits to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning.

Arkansas scored six runs in the inning and came close to initiating a run rule. Malkin came back to the plate with the bases loaded, but flied out to end the inning.

Hannah McEwen’s two-run double with one out in the sixth extended the Razorbacks’ lead to 6-0. It scored Audrie LaValley, who was hit by the third pitch thrown by reliever Stevie Hansen, and KB Sides, who walked with one out.

Malkin’s home run was her team-leading 21st of the season. Hoffman hit her seventh home run and the 105th of the year for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas starter Chenise Delce allowed a one-out home run to pinch hitter Tehya Bird in the top of the seventh inning, but retired the next two batters to finish her 13th complete game. Delce allowed 2 runs on 6 hits and struck out 9 in her 89-pitch outing.

Kliethermes, who struck out seven, held Arkansas’ explosive offense to one hit through five innings on a rainy, unseasonably cool day. The game was interrupted by thunderstorms in the bottom of the first inning and was delayed for 2 hours, 31 minutes.

The Razorbacks stranded two runners in the first inning after the restart. They stranded three more in the fourth when Marlene Friedman hit into a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded.

Arkansas stranded nine runners total.

The Razorbacks won for the 15th time in 16 games and improved to 26-4 at Bogle Park.

Arkansas has won its first two NCAA Tournament games by a combined score of 17-0. Counting last week’s SEC Tournament, the Razorbacks have four shutouts in five postseason games.