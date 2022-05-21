Rick Lee’s Preakness analysis

Grade I. Purse $1,500,000. 1 3/16 miles, 3-year-olds
PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS
8 Epicenter Rosario Asmussen 6-5
COMMENT Is an exceptionally consistent multiple graded stake winner, who suffered a tough-luck defeat in the Kentucky Derby, and he figures to be stalking a moderate pace.
5 Early Voting JOrtiz Brown 7-2
COMMENT Encountered his first loss when caught in the final strides in the Grade II Wood Memorial, and the lightly raced and improving colt is the likely pacesetter.
2 Creative Minister Hernandez McPeek 10-1
COMMENT Won an exceptionally fast entry-level allowance route on the undercard on Derby Day, and he is rapidly improving and may prove to be this good.
4 Secret Oath Saez Lukas 9-2
COMMENT Unleashed a powerful rally while defeating 13 rivals in the Grade I Kentucky Oaks, and she is taking on boys again after finishing a slightly troubled third in the Arkansas Derby.
1 Simplification Velazquez Sano 6-1
COMMENT Has finished no worse than fourth in four consecutive two-turn graded stake races, and he has shown he can compete from on or well off the pace.
7 Armagnac IOrtiz Yakteen 12-1
COMMENT Was a nonthreatening fourth in the Santa Anita Derby, but he had blinkers removed and responded with an authoritative allowance win just 13 days ago.
9 Skippylongstocking Alvarado Joseph 20-1
COMMENT Was a one-paced third in the Wood Memorial, but he has sharp subsequent works and is the most experienced runner in the field.
6 Happy Jack Gaffalione O’Neill 30-1
COMMENT Is adding blinkers after a 19-length defeat in the Kentucky Derby, and his only win was a six-furlong maiden victory at Santa Anita.
3 Fenwick Geroux McKathan 50-1
COMMENT Took very little money when beaten 36 lengths in the Grade I Blue Grass at Keeneland, and his only career victory is a wet-track maiden score at Tampa.