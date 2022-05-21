Rick Lee’s Preakness analysis

Grade I. Purse $1,500,000. 1 3/16 miles, 3-year-olds

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Epicenter Rosario Asmussen 6-5

COMMENT Is an exceptionally consistent multiple graded stake winner, who suffered a tough-luck defeat in the Kentucky Derby, and he figures to be stalking a moderate pace.

5 Early Voting JOrtiz Brown 7-2

COMMENT Encountered his first loss when caught in the final strides in the Grade II Wood Memorial, and the lightly raced and improving colt is the likely pacesetter.

2 Creative Minister Hernandez McPeek 10-1

COMMENT Won an exceptionally fast entry-level allowance route on the undercard on Derby Day, and he is rapidly improving and may prove to be this good.

4 Secret Oath Saez Lukas 9-2

COMMENT Unleashed a powerful rally while defeating 13 rivals in the Grade I Kentucky Oaks, and she is taking on boys again after finishing a slightly troubled third in the Arkansas Derby.

1 Simplification Velazquez Sano 6-1

COMMENT Has finished no worse than fourth in four consecutive two-turn graded stake races, and he has shown he can compete from on or well off the pace.

7 Armagnac IOrtiz Yakteen 12-1

COMMENT Was a nonthreatening fourth in the Santa Anita Derby, but he had blinkers removed and responded with an authoritative allowance win just 13 days ago.

9 Skippylongstocking Alvarado Joseph 20-1

COMMENT Was a one-paced third in the Wood Memorial, but he has sharp subsequent works and is the most experienced runner in the field.

6 Happy Jack Gaffalione O’Neill 30-1

COMMENT Is adding blinkers after a 19-length defeat in the Kentucky Derby, and his only win was a six-furlong maiden victory at Santa Anita.

3 Fenwick Geroux McKathan 50-1

COMMENT Took very little money when beaten 36 lengths in the Grade I Blue Grass at Keeneland, and his only career victory is a wet-track maiden score at Tampa.