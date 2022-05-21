Sacrifice fly in 10th inning propels Goblins over Blazers





BENTON -- Cylan Madden's sacrifice fly to center in the bottom of the 10th inning lifted Harrison to a 10-9 victory over Valley View in the Class 4A baseball championship game Friday night at the Benton Athletic Complex.

The winning run was scored by Sloan Barrett, who opened the inning with a triple to the center field wall. The Blazers, the defending state champs, loaded the bases with intentional walks and brought in an extra infielder, but Madden's fly ball was deep enough to center to score Barrett with the winner.

"We entered the district tournament as the 4 seed and just had to fight and claw to get in and you won the first game at regionals," Harrison Coach Matt Rodden said. It has been just a constant fight all year, but these guys fight to the bitter end. It's been that way for this team all season.''

Both teams had opportunities in the extra innings, Valley View made the final out on the bases in the ninth and 10th.

Extra innings seemed unlikely going into the seventh. Valley View had done little -- one hit -- since a five-run second built a comfortable lead. The Blazer held that lead until a 5-run fourth put Harrison up 7-5.

Harrison added two runs in the sixth and led 9-5 going into the seventh.

"When we got those two runs, I felt a little better," Rodden said. "But I know what these guys [Valley View] are capable of. So until the third out was made, we were not comfortable."

In the seventh, Valley View's Slade Caldwell, an Ole Miss commit, was hit by a pitch. With one out, Lawson Ward singled and Tyler Hoskins singled to score Caldwell. Cooper Lutz singled to center to drive in two runs, one on an error. Carter Saulsbury then singled to tie the game.

Harrison had runners on base in the seventh, eighth and ninth but didn't get the clutch hit.

"The bottom of the ninth, I felt if we don't get the leadoff on we are going to have to do it again on defense. But I knew the top would be coming up," Rodden said. "The leadoff triple was just enormous."

Valley View took a 5-0 lead in the second on hits by Hoskins, Lutz and Preston Watlington, a two-run single by Caldwell and a groundout by Grayson Becker.

Harrison scored in the second on an error and again in the third on a groundout by Madden.

In the fifth, Harrison scored on a wild pitch, Barrett's two-run single, a Beck Jones groundout and a single by Madden."

Caldwell took the loss. The sophomore allowed 3 hits, a walk and 1 run. He also pitched in 5 1/3 innings of relief, allowing 3 runs, 2 earned. He struck out 8.

Dylan Block started for Harrison and worked 6 1/3 innings and was charged with 9 runs. Madden got two outs in the seventh and Logan Plumless pitched 3 scoreless innings to get the win.

Barrett drove in two runs and Madden had three RBI.









Gallery: 4A Arkansas State Baseball Championship







