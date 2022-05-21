Searcy defense on display yet again





In the same spot 364 days earlier, Searcy scored six goals en route to a state title.

Through three state playoff games this season, the Lions had topped their opponents by a combined 20-0 margin.

On Friday, they needed just one score.

Searcy shut down Siloam Springs 1-0 at the Benton Athletic Complex, collecting its second consecutive Class 5A girls soccer championship and sixth in school history -- all since 2007.

The Lions held the Panthers without a shot on goal until the 50th minute, emblematic of a season in which Searcy held its opposition to four total goals over 18 games.

"They did real well," Coach Larry Stamps said of his Lions' ability to live up to the expectations of a reigning champion. "I said, 'If you guys can stay together and nobody gets hurt, we're going to be fine.'"

The only injury came after the final whistle as senior Alyssa Day needed the help of multiple coaches to get to the sideline with an ankle injury.

But Day combined with fellow defenders Sara Daniel, Kalyn Holeyfield and Lexie Eddins to make life easy on goalkeeper Shelby Webb. Although Webb was forced into a couple of saves during the late stages, she preserved yet another shutout and was rewarded with tournament MVP honors.

"They're lifesavers," Webb said of her defenders. "I really don't think it would've been the same game or the same season ... if I didn't have them there."

Searcy (21-0-1) got its goal less than 15 minutes into the game. With winds gusting toward the north end of the field, senior Chandler Meadows sent in a long corner, and while classmate Hagan Bryant caused chaos at the back post, the ball found the side netting without a Lions' touch.

Searcy continued to pressure Siloam Springs (20-4) over the opening 40 minutes, and what was a 1-0 lead at the break felt like it could've been more.

"We felt like if we could survive that first half going into [the wind], in the second half we figured we could get a goal," said Siloam Springs Coach Abby Ray, whose team went undefeated in conference play and had held its previous three playoff opponents scoreless. "It just didn't happen for us today."

Ray credited her squad's fitness as the reason Siloam Springs was able to threaten throughout the latter half of the match.

Yet the breakthrough never came, leaving many of the Panthers in tears as they sat on the Everett Field turf after the final horn.

On the other side of the field, there was jubilation.

Not only were the Lions champions once again, but they'd done so in undefeated fashion. Their only non-win was a scoreless draw against 4A champion Pulaski Academy on April 27.

Stamps said he thought his 2020 team could've won a title too, had that season not been canceled because of covid-19.

If that were the case, then it was just a matter of waiting an extra year for those back-to-back titles.

"It was a lot of pressure," Webb said of repeating as champs. "But I think everyone handled it pretty well."





Searcy players cheer as goalkeeper Shelby Webb (center) was named MVP after the Lady Lions beat Siloam Springs 1-0 in the Class 5A girls soccer state championship game Friday at the Benton Athletic Complex. More photos at arkansasonline.com/521soccer5a/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)











Gallery: 2022 5A Girls Soccer State Championship







