TODAY’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP CAPSULES

CLASS 4A BOYS

Clarksville Panthers (20-1-1) vs. Farmington Cardinals (12-2-3)

GAME TIME 10 a.m.

WHERE Panther Stadium, Benton

CLARKSVILLE

CONFERENCE 4A-West (7-0-1)

COACH Bryan Qualls

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Southside Batesville 7-1 (state first round), def. Arkadelphia 4-0 (state quarterfinals), def. Nashville 4-0 (state semifinals)

FARMINGTON

CONFERENCE 4A-West (6-1-1)

COACH Josh Fonville

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Wynne 2-0 (state first round), def. Pulaski Academy 3-2 (state quarterfinals), def. De Queen 1-0 (state semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY The teams fought to a 1-1 tie on April 12 before Clarksville won a 3-0 decision on May 6. ... Farmington played its first varsity boys game last year. ... Clarksville last won a state championship in 2007 but also played in the 2012 title game. ... The Cardinals' other two ties came to Greenwood and Harrison by identical 2-2 scores.

CLASS 5A BOYS

Russellville Cyclones (20-1-1) vs. Van Buren Pointers (15-4-2)

GAME TIME Noon

WHERE Panther Stadium, Benton

RUSSELLVILLE

CONFERENCE 5A West (12-1-1)

COACH Jared Fuller

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Sylvan Hills 7-0 (state first round), def. Hot Springs 1-0 (state quarterfinals), def. Little Rock Christian 3-0 (state semifinals)

VAN BUREN

CONFERENCE 5A-West (10-3-1)

COACH Nathan Almond

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Benton 3-1 (state first round), def. Lake Hamilton 2-0 (state quarterfinals), def. Maumelle 3-0 (state semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY Both Russellville and Van Buren fought to a 3-3 in the regular-season finale. Prior to that, the Cyclones won 2-1 on April 8. ... Russellville has captured five state soccer championships under Jared Fuller, all coming since 2012. ... The teams played in last year's final, with Van Buren winning 2-1. The Pointers also won a title in 2006. ... The Cyclones' only loss was a 1-0 defeat to Siloam Springs on April 1.

CLASS 6A GIRLS

Fayetteville Lady Bulldogs (12-2-2) vs. Bentonville West Lady Wolverines (16-6)

GAME TIME 2 p.m.

WHERE Panther Stadium, Benton

FAYETTEVILLE

CONFERENCE 6A-West (5-2-2)

COACH Joe Thoma

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Cabot 6-0 (state first round), def. Conway 1-0 (state quarterfinals), def. Bentonville 4-3 (state semifinals)

BENTONVILLE WEST

CONFERENCE 6A-West (11-3)

COACH Kerry Castillo

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Little Rock Central 2-1 (state quarterfinals), def. Fort Smith Northside 3-1 (state semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY The teams split the season series. Bentonville West won 2-0 on March 15, and Fayetteville held on for a 1-0 victory on April 14. ... This is a rematch of last year's final, won 3-0 by the Lady Bulldogs. ... The Lady Wolverines have won eight consecutive matches since their loss to Fayetteville. ... Joe Thoma has guided the Lady Bulldogs to two state titles (2010, 2021).

Class 6A boys

Fort Smith Northside Bulldogs (12-4-2) vs. Conway Wampus Cats (15-1-3)

GAME TIME 4 p.m. Saturday

WHERE Benton Athletic Complex

Fort Smith Northside

CONFERENCE 6A-Central

COACH Mauricio Maciel

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Springdale 3-2 (state quarterfinals); def. Rogers Heritage 1-0 (state semifinals)

Conway

CONFERENCE 6A-Central

COACH Matthew Page

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Little Rock Catholic (state quarterfinals); def. Bentonville 1-1, 4-2 PKs (state semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY Northside started the year 2-2-2, but are riding a 10-2 record since into the final. ... The two teams have split the season series, with both winning at home. Northside won 5-3 and Conway won 2-1. ... Northside's 5-3 win is the only game in which Conway has allowed more than 2 goals.

-- Sam Lane