TODAY’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP CAPSULES

CLASS 4A BOYS
Clarksville Panthers (20-1-1) vs. Farmington Cardinals (12-2-3)
GAME TIME 10 a.m.
WHERE Panther Stadium, Benton
CLARKSVILLE
CONFERENCE 4A-West (7-0-1)
COACH Bryan Qualls
HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Southside Batesville 7-1 (state first round), def. Arkadelphia 4-0 (state quarterfinals), def. Nashville 4-0 (state semifinals)
FARMINGTON
CONFERENCE 4A-West (6-1-1)
COACH Josh Fonville
HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Wynne 2-0 (state first round), def. Pulaski Academy 3-2 (state quarterfinals), def. De Queen 1-0 (state semifinals)
NOTEWORTHY The teams fought to a 1-1 tie on April 12 before Clarksville won a 3-0 decision on May 6. ... Farmington played its first varsity boys game last year. ... Clarksville last won a state championship in 2007 but also played in the 2012 title game. ... The Cardinals' other two ties came to Greenwood and Harrison by identical 2-2 scores.
CLASS 5A BOYS
Russellville Cyclones (20-1-1) vs. Van Buren Pointers (15-4-2)
GAME TIME Noon
WHERE Panther Stadium, Benton
RUSSELLVILLE
CONFERENCE 5A West (12-1-1)
COACH Jared Fuller
HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Sylvan Hills 7-0 (state first round), def. Hot Springs 1-0 (state quarterfinals), def. Little Rock Christian 3-0 (state semifinals)
VAN BUREN
CONFERENCE 5A-West (10-3-1)
COACH Nathan Almond
HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Benton 3-1 (state first round), def. Lake Hamilton 2-0 (state quarterfinals), def. Maumelle 3-0 (state semifinals)
NOTEWORTHY Both Russellville and Van Buren fought to a 3-3 in the regular-season finale. Prior to that, the Cyclones won 2-1 on April 8. ... Russellville has captured five state soccer championships under Jared Fuller, all coming since 2012. ... The teams played in last year's final, with Van Buren winning 2-1. The Pointers also won a title in 2006. ... The Cyclones' only loss was a 1-0 defeat to Siloam Springs on April 1.
CLASS 6A GIRLS
Fayetteville Lady Bulldogs (12-2-2) vs. Bentonville West Lady Wolverines (16-6)
GAME TIME 2 p.m.
WHERE Panther Stadium, Benton
FAYETTEVILLE
CONFERENCE 6A-West (5-2-2)
COACH Joe Thoma
HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Cabot 6-0 (state first round), def. Conway 1-0 (state quarterfinals), def. Bentonville 4-3 (state semifinals)
BENTONVILLE WEST
CONFERENCE 6A-West (11-3)
COACH Kerry Castillo
HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Little Rock Central 2-1 (state quarterfinals), def. Fort Smith Northside 3-1 (state semifinals)
NOTEWORTHY The teams split the season series. Bentonville West won 2-0 on March 15, and Fayetteville held on for a 1-0 victory on April 14. ... This is a rematch of last year's final, won 3-0 by the Lady Bulldogs. ... The Lady Wolverines have won eight consecutive matches since their loss to Fayetteville. ... Joe Thoma has guided the Lady Bulldogs to two state titles (2010, 2021).
Class 6A boys
Fort Smith Northside Bulldogs (12-4-2) vs. Conway Wampus Cats (15-1-3)
GAME TIME 4 p.m. Saturday
WHERE Benton Athletic Complex
Fort Smith Northside
CONFERENCE 6A-Central
COACH Mauricio Maciel
HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Springdale 3-2 (state quarterfinals); def. Rogers Heritage 1-0 (state semifinals)
Conway
CONFERENCE 6A-Central
COACH Matthew Page
HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Little Rock Catholic (state quarterfinals); def. Bentonville 1-1, 4-2 PKs (state semifinals)
NOTEWORTHY Northside started the year 2-2-2, but are riding a 10-2 record since into the final. ... The two teams have split the season series, with both winning at home. Northside won 5-3 and Conway won 2-1. ... Northside's 5-3 win is the only game in which Conway has allowed more than 2 goals.
-- Sam Lane