HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Clayborn taking the reins at NLR

A long-time staple in the North Little Rock School District is set to take over the Charging Wildcats' boys basketball program.

Nathan Clayborn was tabbed as the team's new coach after a long stint as an assistant. He's taking over for Johnny Rice, who's set to retire at the end of the school year after leading North Little Rock to six state championships in his 10 years as head coach.

Clayborn, an Arkansas State University alumnus, joined North Little Rock in 2004 and became Rice's assistant in 2012. He left and spent one year as Marion's head coach (2017-18) before returning to the Charging Wildcats.

– Erick Taylor

Williams next up at Bryant

Shanae Govan-Williams is ready for a new venture in the state's largest classification after making a splash at a couple of Class 4A schools.

The Crossett native was announced as the new girls head coach at Bryant following a successful tenure at Magnolia. Govan-Williams led the Lady Panthers to a 23-6 record and a berth in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs in 2021-22 – her only season with the team. Prior to that, she led Crossett to three consecutive winning seasons, including a state tournament spot in 2020.

Govan-Williams is inheriting the program from Brad Matthews, who resigned earlier in the spring.

– Erick Taylor

Tencleve making the switch

Andrew Tencleve, who has spent the last two seasons as the Cedarville girls basketball coach, is on his way to Paris after being selected as the Eagles new head boys coach.

The 42-year-old spent 12 years as the head boys coach at Cedarville before making the switch to the girls team in 2020. He went 26-25 in his two seasons with the Lady Pirates but is heading back to the boys side.

Tencleve is replacing Josh Ferrell, who resigned after going 20-14 in his lone season with the Eagles. Recently, the school named Jonathan Vire as Donald Hart's successor as girls coach.

– Erick Taylor

Patel heading to eStem

eStem boys basketball is heading in a new direction.

Monty Patel, who has been an assistant coach at Jacksonville since 2019, has been named the new coach for the Mets.

Patel, who also spent time as an assistant at North Little Rock, Marion and Cossatot River, is taking over for Nathan Pottorff.

– Erick Taylor