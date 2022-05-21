State’s covid count grows by 315 cases

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Friday by 315 -- a smaller increase than the ones the previous two days but still the third-largest daily rise in almost two months.

After not changing on Thursday, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose by five, to 63, which was just short of this month's high of 64, reached on May 10.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by six, to 11,432.

Meanwhile, despite the recent uptick in infections, health care providers said they hadn't seen a rush of parents bringing their children in to get the covid-19 vaccine booster shots that were authorized this week for children ages 5-11.

"Certainly, there's the people who are ready and excited and just want to get their kids boosted to help prevent this kind of resurgence that we've seen, but I would say we haven't done a ton of them," Anne Pace, co-owner of Kavanaugh Pharmacy in Little Rock, said.

She said her store began offering the boosters Wednesday, a day after they were authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Since then, she said, the pharmacy has been administering "a couple a day at the most."

She said that could be because of the timing -- near the end of the school year -- and that demand might pick up later as parents get their children ready for vacations and summer camp.

"That's kind of where I am. My kids are going to summer camp and they're 10 and almost 12, and so I think we'll most likely booster them before they go to summer camp so they can be protected there," Pace said.

The increase in cases followed spikes of 462 cases on Wednesday and 403 on Thursday.

Except for those, it was the largest one-day increase since March 22, a time when the state's new case numbers were inflated by a backlog of reports faxed in by providers weeks earlier during a surge of infections from the omicron variant.

Health Department Director Jennifer Dillaha said BA.2.12.1, a more transmissible version of omicron, appears to be responsible for the uptick.

















"I think it will escalate as the proportion of the [cases that are caused by] BA.2.12.1 increases," Dillaha said.

"Right now it's not the majority, but soon it will be the predominant" strain, she said.

Although omicron and its subvariants have tended to cause severe illness less often than previous variants, Dillaha noted that recent studies have found most people with lingering symptoms known as "long covid" initially had mild or moderate infections.

"I don't think we're home-free with the fact that this doesn't cause a high rate of severe disease," Dillaha said.

"I think long covid is something we should all pay attention to and continue to take steps to prevent ourselves from getting infected when at all possible."

KIDS' BOOSTERS

After the recommendation of an advisory committee, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday evening recommended booster shots for children ages 5-11 who completed their initial two-dose series of the kid-sized version of the Pfizer vaccine at least five months ago.

While it's less common for children to be hospitalized with covid-19 than adults, Dillaha noted that it's more common among children who are unvaccinated than those who are vaccinated.

A CDC study last month, based on data from 14 states, found the hospitalization rate for unvaccinated children ages 5-11 from Dec. 19 to Feb. 28 was more than twice as high as the rate for vaccinated children.

During that period, 87% of the children who were hospitalized with covid-19 were unvaccinated, and one-third of the hospitalized children had no underlying medical conditions, according to the study.

"We saw with the omicron variant that we had a lot more kids in the hospital with that variant than we had previously," Dillaha said.

"Since the omicron variant is still circulating, I think boosting the immunity with a booster dose is an important strategy to protect them."

So far, however, uptake of even the initial two-dose vaccine series has been lower for children than for other age groups.

According to a federal report, 46,155 Arkansas children ages 5-11 -- or about 17% of the children in that age group -- had been fully vaccinated as of late last week.

CDC data indicate about 19,000 Arkansas children received their second doses at least five months ago, making them eligible for boosters.

Pediatrician Susan Averitt, who owns clinics in Fayetteville and Springdale, said she's heard "some interest" from parents in getting booster shots for their children, but not as much as there was in the initial two-dose series when it became available in November.

"Part of it's just probably some of the media attention that it's received and maybe some negative media attention about the vaccine with inaccurate information," Averitt, president of the Arkansas chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics' board of directors, said.

"Then also we're not in a surge right now, and so people are just feeling like with their child having had the primary series and the incidence being relatively low right now, they feel a sense of comfort about the safety, possibly, from the previous vaccine."

In addition, some parents may not be aware that their children are eligible, she said.

"It's been about six months since the first group got it, but it doesn't seem like that long ago, and the parents, I don't even think they realize that it's been six months," she said.

Brittney Johnson, operations manager of Woodsprings Pharmacy in Jonesboro, said she didn't think the store had given any boosters to children in the newly eligible age group as of early Friday afternoon.

"I foresee that there may not be as many given right off the bat just because people, especially around here, everyone had it in January," she said.

"Everyone had actual covid in January, and so they may not feel as pressed to get boosted right now. They may just count that as a natural booster" and wait to get the additional dose closer to next school year, she said.

John Vinson, chief executive of the Arkansas Pharmacists Association, said his members "have not felt the uptick yet."

"It's been slow if you will, the number of children that have come into pharmacies, but there have been some that were very anxiously awaiting this announcement that have taken advantage of it," he said.

The CDC on Thursday also strengthened its recommendation on second booster shots, which were authorized in March for people 50 or older and those 12 and older with compromised immune systems.

In its new recommendation, the CDC said people in those groups should receive second boosters four months after their first boosters. Previously, it had said people could decide whether to get it based on their risk of getting covid-19 and developing severe illness.

"Over the past month we have seen steady increases in cases, with a steep and substantial increase in hospitalizations for older Americans," the CDC said in a news release announcing the recommendations.

"While older Americans have the highest coverage of any age group of first booster doses, most older Americans received their last dose (either their primary series or their first booster dose) many months ago, leaving many who are vulnerable without the protection they may need to prevent severe disease, hospitalization and death."

ACTIVE CASES RISE

Dillaha, the Health Department director, said the increase in the death toll on Friday resulted from 11 deaths being added to the count and five being removed after it was determined that covid-19 wasn't a contributing factor.

Of the deaths that were added, nine happened more than a month ago, she said.

Already at its highest level since the week ending March 27, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose Friday to 271.

With new cases outnumbering recoveries, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 102, to 3,016.

It was the first time the total had topped 3,000 since March 7.

After rising by one on Thursday, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators remained at seven.

The number in intensive care, which fell the previous two days, rose Friday by four, to 19.

At its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas Children's had three covid-19 patients on Friday, down from four as of Thursday, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.

CASES BY COUNTY

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 78, on Friday, followed by Washington County with 40 and Benton County with 32.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 840,151.

The Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered to people of all ages rose by 1,812, which was larger by 223 than the daily increase a week earlier.

About 40% of the most recent increase was from doses classified on the department's online coronavirus dashboard as not having an "available dose number," which is how the department is listing second booster doses.

The count of doses for people receiving the vaccine for the first time rose by 514, which was up by 179 from the increase in first doses a week earlier.

After dipping slightly a day earlier, the average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 1,464, which was up from an average of less than 1,400 a day a week earlier.

The average for first doses rose to 349.

According to the CDC, 66.9% of Arkansans of all ages had received at least one dose, a percentage that was unchanged from a day earlier.

The percentage who had been fully vaccinated rose from 54.6% as of Thursday to 54.7%.

The percentage of those fully vaccinated who had received a booster dose remained at 40%.

Among the states and the District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose.

In the percentage who were fully vaccinated, it rose from 47th to being roughly tied with Tennessee for 46th, ahead of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Wyoming.

Nationally, 77.7% of people had received at least one dose, and 66.5% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 46.5% had received a booster dose.