Story’s home runs continue to confound Seattle

BOSTON -- Trevor Story hit a grand slam over the Green Monster -- and into the hands of a former Red Sox player -- a night after hitting three home runs over Fenway Park's fabled left field wall, leading Boston to a 7-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

Story connected on a thigh-high 1-2 slider off Robbie Ray (4-4), driving it into the first row of seats to give Boston a 4-0 lead in the third inning. Former Red Sox outfielder Jonny Gomes, a member of Boston's 2013 World Series champions, was seated atop the Monster. He moved a few steps to his right and caught Story's slam against his body, high-fiving the person next to him with a big smile. He also raised his shirt in celebration.

Story didn't know it was Gomes who caught it until after the game.

"I saw like a clip of it and I saw Gomes was like going nuts," Story said. "I thought that was cool, man. That's something special. I'll never forget that."

Originally, when interviewed on the Monster by The Associated Press during the game, Gomes said he was going to keep it.

"I'm going to make Trevor sign it and take it home," the 41-year-old Gomes said with the ball sitting on a tabletop in front of him.

But he chatted with Story after and the pair came up with an idea.

"I just had him sign it for me," Story said. "My first grand slam as a Red Sox, that was something I thought was pretty special. It was a really cool moment. I had him sign the other side."

Along with going deep three times in Boston's victory in the opener of a four-game series Thursday, Story had four hits and drove in seven runs.

"Obviously, Trevor Story has been hot as heck," Mariners Manager Scott Servais said. "He's gotten his season going. Unfortunately, happened the last couple of days."

ATHLETICS 4, ANGELS 2 Jed Lowrie and Seth Brown hit home runs as Oakland beat Los Angeles.

GUARDIANS 6, TIGERS 1 Jose Ramirez hit a three-run home run and tripled a day after avoiding a serious injury when he fouled a ball off his leg, and Cleveland defeated Detroit.

ORIOLES 8, RAYS 6 (13) Rougned Odor hit a two-run home run in the 13th inning and Baltimore snapped a 15-game losing streak to Tampa Bay.

RANGERS 3, ASTROS 0 Martin Perez (3-2) pitched his first shutout since 2014, scattering seven singles as Texas ended Houston's nine-game home winning streak.

TWINS 6, ROYALS 4 Kyle Garlick and Jose Miranda each drove in two runs, leading Devin Smeltzer (1-0) and Minnesota past Kansas City.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 5, MARLINS 3 Ronald Acuna Jr. led off the game with a deep double and later singled and stole a base as Atlanta beat Miami in the Braves slugger's first game at the stadium where he sustained a season-ending knee injury last year.

BREWERS 7, NATIONALS 0 Eric Lauer (4-1) pitched seven sharp innings and Rowdy Tellez and Tyrone Taylor homered as Milwaukee defeated Washington.

CARDINALS 5, PIRATES 3 Adam Wainwright (5-3) pitched seven innings of one-run ball to extend his domination of Pittsburgh, and battery-mate Yadier Molina keyed a four-run sixth inning with a two-run single as St. Louis beat the Pirates.

DIAMONDBACKS 10, CUBS 6 Josh Rojas launched his first three longballs of the season and Arizona powered past Chicago in a game of home run derby at Wrigley Field.

DODGERS 4, PHILLIES 1 Freddie Freeman singled three times and drove in two runs, Julio Urias (3-3) pitched five shutout innings and Los Angeles beat Philadelphia for its sixth consecutive victory.

INTERLEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 2, REDS 1 Hyun Jin Ryu pitched six shutout innings to earn his first victory of the season, and Toronto held Cincinnati star Joey Votto in check in his return from covid-19.





Friday’s scores

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Arizona 10, Chicago Cubs 6

Atlanta 5, Miami 3

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 3

LA Dodgers 4, Philadelphia 1

Milwaukee 7, Washington 0

San Diego at San Francisco, (n)

NY Mets at Colorado, ppd., snow

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland 6, Detroit 1

Boston 7, Seattle 3

Texas 3, Houston 0

Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 6 (13)

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 4

Oakland 4, LA Angels 2

Chicago White Sox at NY Yankees, ppd., rain

INTERLEAGUE

Toronto 2, Cincinnati 1





Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story head to first on his grand slam during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)



Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas blows a bubble in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

