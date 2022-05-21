Sections
Super Quiz: Countries

Today at 1:31 a.m.

1. It occupies a long, narrow strip of land between the Andes to the east and the Pacific Ocean to the west.

2. The most populous democracy in the world.

3. There is a red maple leaf on its flag.

4. Formerly named Persia.

5. There is a green cedar tree on its flag.

6. Located between Colombia and Costa Rica.

7. "The Lord of the Rings" was filmed here.

8. The largest number of native Spanish speakers in the world live here.

9. The country is named after Philip II of Spain.

ANSWERS:

1. Chile

2. India

3. Canada

4. Iran

5. Lebanon

6. Panama

7. New Zealand

8. Mexico

9. Philippines

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Countries

