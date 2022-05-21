Tools & Toys: Cove Hanger and Plastic Wood 3-in-1 Repair Stick

Cove Hanger

What’s to love: Keeps longer garments like gowns or jumpsuits from trailing on the closet floor.

What does it do: The hanger has two parts that stay together with a locking button. Press the button to unlock the two pieces. Hang the garment as normal on the first part and slide the second part onto the bottom of the garment and fold up. Press the button again and secure the two pieces together also securing the garment onto the hanger. The flocked hangers sell for $28 each. Visit createyourcove.com for more information.

Plastic Wood 3-in-1 Repair Stick

What’s to love: An easy way to touch up nicks, scratches and other small blemishes in finished wood.

What does it do: The stick, which comes in a variety of colors to match different finishes, has a marker to stain scratches, a blend stick to fill small holes and nicks, and a leveler to smooth the repair. The repair stick sells for $13.68 and is made by DAP. Visit dap.com for more information and to see available colors.