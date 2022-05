Louis Wenger, 18, is the Class of 2022 valedictorian at Little Rock Central High School.

Affan Smani, 17, is the salutatorian of the class.

Wenger plans to attend Rice University in Houston, Texas. The son of Aaron and Jennifer Wenger, Wenger's career plans are undecided.

Smani, whose parents are Muhammed and Khadija Amin, will attend Columbia University in New York City and decide on a career later.