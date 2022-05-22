Sections
ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT

14 students, 5 teachers honored at ceremony

by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:56 a.m.
Michael Knox, Lena Knox, Bridgett Knox, Mitchell Knox and scholarship winner Michael Knox Jr. on 04/30/2022 at the Clinton Presidential Center for the Oscar Washington Scholarship Gala

Fourteen Arkansas students and five educators were feted April 30 at the 5th Annual Oscar Washington Jr. Awards Ceremony held at the Clinton Presidential Center.

The students were recipients of academic scholarships from the Oscar Washington Jr. Educational Fund and the educators were honored for their service.

The evening began with a reception and dinner followed by a program. Guest speaker was Colette Honorable and Pamela Smith served as the master of ceremonies.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. made an official proclamation naming the day Oscar Washington Jr. Day and plaques with the proclamation were presented to Washington's mother, Alma J. Washington, and to his widow, Doris Washington, president of the nonprofit.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

Print Headline: 14 students, 5 teachers honored at ceremony

